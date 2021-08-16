Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now among the front runners to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season after Manchester United were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Report: Man United 1-1 Everton It means they have dropped four points at Old Trafford in their last two games having suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend - although this result also felt almost as grim for Red Devils fans. Solskjaer's decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo backfired as they struggled to carve out many decent chances apart from Anthony Martial’s first-half opener and despite bossing the possession (71%), they had just as many shots as Everton (12) and also lost the xG battle (0.99 - 1.21). Fans were also incensed by images showing him smiling at the full-time whistle even though it's highly unlikely it was regarding the result. The United boss is now 6/1 favourite with Paddy Power to 'win' the sack race although the favourite in the market remains Watford manager Xisco Munoz (9/4) ahead of Tottenham's Nuno (5/1) and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta (6/1).

😨 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now among the favourites to 'win' the Premier League sack race, with some bookies going as short as 6/1.



Is it time to go or does he deserve more time?#OleOut #OleIn #MUFC #MUNEVE — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) October 2, 2021

United boss Solskjaer was disappointed to have been pegged back on the counter-attack. He told BT Sport: “Part of it was really good. I thought we started well, high energy, created some good openings and scored a fantastic goal and coming in to half-time 1-0, you’re pleased. “Second half, we lacked that cutting edge to get the second, which is vital in a game like this because from a corner that we have, you concede five seconds later, so that was the disappointing bit. “We gave them a few counter-attacks. I don’t know the stats – I know that we had the ball most of the time. They didn’t play through us at all really, they counter-attacked, and that was the same on Wednesday night. “We need to be better at when to risk it, how not to be counter-attacked. That’s the key lesson today because they do create big chances on quick breaks.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all smiles just before full time 😁 #MUNEVE pic.twitter.com/XySDhEbuSD — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 2, 2021

A frustrated Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel after the final whistle, and former United defender Rio Ferdinand admitted he could understand his reaction. Ferdinand told BT Sport: “He’s disappointed, obviously, at the result. I understand that, we’ve all been there. “It will be a mixture of things. He’s scored five in five, he’s a man in form, he’ll have wanted to continue that vein of form and get goals and shoot his team to victory on a day like today. “But I understand frustrations and it comes out sometimes like that. Pogba was straight down the tunnel after him, both probably disappointed. “But you have to say a club like Manchester United with the depth they have in their squad should be still able to get this game done.” Fellow pundit Jermaine Jenas added: “That reaction, he (Ronaldo) wants to win the league. He’s not here for anything else but to win a league title, and he understands how to win a league title, so he’s fuming. “That, for any manager, is a blessing, I would say. He’s got to manage it, Ole, now, but he’s got one of the most notorious winners to ever have played the game and he’s lucky to have him, so he’s going to be upset about today.”