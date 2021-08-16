Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side took the lead through Anthony Martial in the first half, before a fast Everton break saw them level things up thanks to Andros Townsend.

The result means United have failed to win their last two home league matches, missing the opportunity to go to the top of the Premier League table.

Everton proved a tough nut to crack while posing a constant threat on the counter attack in what was a diligent performance.

Their equalising goal was extremely well taken, and to rub salt in the wounds, Townsend celebrated in Cristiano Ronaldo's fashion. After the game, the Everton winger claimed that it was out of respect and that he copied his 'idol'.

"This guy is my idol," Townsend told BT Sport. "I grew up watching him, hours on the training pitch trying to execute his techniques. Maybe need to spend longer on his celebration - it wasn't great execution! But it was respect to Ronaldo, honoured to be on the same field as him."