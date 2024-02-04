Premier League sack race odds: Mauricio Pochettino backed into second-favourite

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is now the 7/2 second-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

It comes after his side were beaten 4-2 by Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, a result that left them 11th in the Premier League table. Pochettino has at least guided them to the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will meet Liverpool, but they've failed to challenge for the European places in the domestic standings. They've won three of their last six in the Premier League, losing the others, with Brighton and Tottenham the only top half teams they've beaten in 12 attempts.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Roy Hodgson - 4/5

Mauricio Pochettino - 7/2

Jurgen Klopp - 10/1

Vincent Kompany - 10/1

No manager to leave - 12/1

Eddie Howe - 14/1 Odds correct at 2005 GMT (04/02/24)

It's a huge shift in the market, with Pochettino not holding a spot in the top seven following the games that took place on Saturday. “I think we are all not good enough at the moment, that’s the reality,” Pochettino said after Sunday's defeat. “Myself also. I’m the first responsible for the situation. What we were showing today was that we are not good enough. I agree 100 per cent.

“We didn’t manage the situation properly. No one can be safe. I don’t want to come here and say I am the best and the players the worst. I think we are all responsible. But the players need to take responsibility also. “At the moment we are not matching the history of the club. We need to accept that and to be critical but we cannot give up.” With the pressure mounting on Pochettino, bookmakers are offering odds of 3/1 that Jose Mourinho makes another Chelsea return for a third spell. Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson has drifted in the market as a result, but he remains the odds-on favourite.