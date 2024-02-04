Sporting Life
Jose Mourinho with the Premier League trophy in 2015

Jose Mourinho next club odds: 'Special One' 3/1 to make Chelsea return

By Tom Carnduff
17:03 · SUN February 04, 2024

Chelsea are the 3/1 second-favourites to be Jose Mourinho's next managerial position with pressure increasing on Mauricio Pochettino.

His side were beaten 4-2 by Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, a result that left them 11th in the Premier League table.

Despite continued investment in the playing squad, Chelsea have been unable to challenge for the European places under Todd Boehly's ownership.

Pochettino has at least guided them to the final of the Carabao Cup, meeting Liverpool at Wembley at the end of February.

Jose Mourinho - next managerial job (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Any Saudi Pro League side - 1/3
  • Chelsea - 3/1
  • Newcastle - 4/1
  • Bayern Munich - 8/1
  • Napoli - 8/1
  • FC Barcelona - 12/1
  • Portugal national team - 14/1

Odds correct at 1650 GMT (04/02/24)

Mourinho has been out of work after his near four-year spell at Roma was ended in mid-January, but they did lift the Europa Conference League trophy in 2022.

The Portuguese - with their national team 14/1 in the market - has history with Chelsea during two spells, in which they won the Premier League in 2005, 2006 and 2015.

They also won the FA Cup during his first time in charge, alongside two League Cup successes and another in 2015.

