Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Frank Lampard shakes hands with Nathan Patterson

Premier League sack race odds: Frank Lampard shortens after Leicester defeat

By Sporting Life
19:53 · SAT November 05, 2022

Everton boss Frank Lampard has shortened from 14/1 to 8/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

The Toffees were beaten 2-0 by Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off, a result that left them 15th in the Premier League table.

It means that Everton have won just one of their last six matches, with four of those contests ending in defeat.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Sky Bet)

  • Ralph Hasenhüttl - 8/11
  • Jesse Marsch - 11/2
  • Jurgen Klopp - 7/1
  • Frank Lampard - 8/1
  • Steve Cooper - 12/1
  • Thomas Frank - 12/1

Odds correct at 1950 GMT (05/11/22)

Leeds celebrate Crysencio Summerville's goal against Bournemouth
READ: Saturday's Premier League xG Verdict

While Southampton play on Sunday, Ralph Hasenhüttl remains the odds-on favourite for the axe.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch continues to drift - now sitting at 11/2 - after witnessing his side pull off a remarkable comeback to beat Bournemouth 4-3.

Nottingham Forest's point at home to Brentford helped Steve Cooper drift out to 12/1 from 11/2 a few days ago - although they remain bottom of the standings.

Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp remains the 7/1 third-favourite, with little movement ahead of them being involved in Sunday's action.

Klopp remains a shorter price

Liverpool xGA per game by season

Liverpool boss Klopp saw his price slashed after the Reds were beaten by Leeds at Anfield last weekend.

The Liverpool supremo was priced as the 16/1 sixth favourite before that contest, but defeat at home saw his price crash.

The Reds have been well off their usual standards this season, particularly in defence, with Liverpool having allowed an average of 1.64 xGA per game, their highest average since Infogol started collecting data in 2014.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS