Everton boss Frank Lampard has shortened from 14/1 to 8/1 to be the next Premier League manager to leave.
The Toffees were beaten 2-0 by Leicester in Saturday's late kick-off, a result that left them 15th in the Premier League table.
It means that Everton have won just one of their last six matches, with four of those contests ending in defeat.
Odds correct at 1950 GMT (05/11/22)
While Southampton play on Sunday, Ralph Hasenhüttl remains the odds-on favourite for the axe.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch continues to drift - now sitting at 11/2 - after witnessing his side pull off a remarkable comeback to beat Bournemouth 4-3.
Nottingham Forest's point at home to Brentford helped Steve Cooper drift out to 12/1 from 11/2 a few days ago - although they remain bottom of the standings.
Liverpool's Jürgen Klopp remains the 7/1 third-favourite, with little movement ahead of them being involved in Sunday's action.
Liverpool boss Klopp saw his price slashed after the Reds were beaten by Leeds at Anfield last weekend.
The Liverpool supremo was priced as the 16/1 sixth favourite before that contest, but defeat at home saw his price crash.
The Reds have been well off their usual standards this season, particularly in defence, with Liverpool having allowed an average of 1.64 xGA per game, their highest average since Infogol started collecting data in 2014.
