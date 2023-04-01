They could only manage three shots in response to Palace's huge total of 31 in a one-sided game that saw Jean-Philippe Mateta net the winner in the 95th minute.

The Foxes slipped into the relegation zone in the Premier League table after a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I think when they scored the free-kick I thought it was a little bit harsh," Rodgers told the media after the game.

"The free-kick first of all, but when it does go in we were unlucky on that. We just didn’t quite regain our rhythm again after that.

"But we still were fighting, we were resilient, and it looks like by the end it is going to be a point so to concede right at the death with no time to come back it’s a really painful one."

Leicester have failed to win any of their last seven games in all competitions.

The 1-1 draw with Brentford before the recent international break was the only occasion where they managed to avoid defeat across that period.