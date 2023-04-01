We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG (expected goals) scoreline and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Brighton 3-3 Brentford Infogol xG: 4.11 - 1.22

Fairness rating: 60.71

60.71 Scorers: Mitoma 21', Welbeck 28', Mac Allister 90' (pen) | Jansson 10', Toney 22', Pinnock 49' Brighton and Brentford saw the points shared in a six-goal thriller at the Amex. An incredible contest between two teams aiming for European football next season ended with the hosts being unable to find a winner despite seeing the much better opportunities. A chaotic first-half delivered plenty of goals and entertainment, with the sides level at 2-2 going into the break. Pontus Jansson's header had given the Bees the lead against the run of play in the 10th minute, but the in-form Kaoru Mitoma hit back shortly after as he connected with goalkeeper Jason Steele's long ball forward. Moments later, Ivan Toney had Brentford back ahead but that lead again only lasted a matter of minutes. Danny Welbeck struck Brighton's second equaliser of the day. It meant Roberto De Zerbi's side created 1.53 xG from their 16 first-half efforts - eight of those were on target as David Raya was kept busy. The second-half started in the same fashion as the first, with Ethan Pinnock regaining the advantage for the away side, with his chance (0.53 xG) their best of the game. Raya looked like he was going to be Brentford's hero with a huge total of 12 saves, but Alexis Mac Allister's late penalty gave Brighton a point in a thriller.

Arsenal 4-1 Leeds Infogol xG: 3.05 - 0.50

Fairness rating: 98.75

98.75 Scorers: Jesus 35' (pen) 55, White 48', Xhaka 84' | Kristensen 76' Arsenal retained their advantage at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-1 win over Leeds. Javi Gracia's tactical tweaks to his starting XI had looked effective in the first-half, with the Whites creating a few half chances and seemingly keeping Arsenal at bay. That changed when Luke Ayling brought down the returning Gabriel Jesus in the box, who then converted from the spot. Former Leeds loanee Ben White struck early in the second-half as he linked up with Gabriel Martinelli, settling any potential nerves that could have been in place at the break. Jesus then secured the result, but Leeds hit back through Rasmus Kristensen - a goal scored for a second game in a row. Granit Xhaka restored their three-goal advantage, as the Gunners stay eight points clear in first.

Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool Infogol xG: 2.63 - 0.26

Fairness rating: 97.87

97.87 Scorers: Alvarez 27', De Bruyne 46', Gundogan 53', Grealish 74' | Salah 17' Manchester City kept playing their part in the title race with a 4-1 hammering of rivals Liverpool at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola's side had to come from behind after conceding to a Mohamed Salah strike early on, but that was just one a handful of chances they allowed to the visitors. Salah had two of the Reds' four shots across the course of the contest, leading them to a total xG figure of just 0.26. The goal was their lowest rated of the four chances too, whereas City converted all three of the big chances they created (0.35 xG or higher). Grealish's fourth to wrap up the result was the lowest rated of the host's four - that coming in with a rating of 0.30 xG.

Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham Infogol xG: 3.12 - 0.73

Fairness rating: 81.57

81.57 Scorers: Tavernier 50', Solanke 79' | Pereira 16' Bournemouth pushed themselves out of the relegation zone with a vital 2-1 win over Fulham. In terms of chances created and xG value, it was the Cherries' best attacking display of the season by far - the previous record being the 3-0 win over Everton in November (2.38 xG). They had to come from behind though, as Andreas Pereira stepped up in the absence of the suspended Aleksandar Mitrović to give the visitors the lead in the 16th minute. They enjoyed the better of the opportunities across the first 45, although it was a low event contest which wasn't matching the action seen elsewhere. Half-time changes worked in favour of the Cherries, who grabbed an equaliser as they came out of the blocks quickly. Marcus Tavernier fired in the leveller, having only been brought on at the break minutes earlier. They had two efforts on target in less than ten second-half minutes - more than they managed across the entire first. Dominic Solanke found the way through for the hosts, who secured a crucial and deserved three points.

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester Infogol xG: 2.33 - 0.16

Fairness rating: 78.28

78.28 Scorers: Iversen OG 59', Mateta 90+5' | Pereira 56' Roy Hodgson's return to Crystal Palace began with a much-needed victory as they beat Leicester 2-1 at Selhurst Park. It looked as if the visitors were going to gain at least a point when Ricardo Pereira came off the bench to fire them into the second-half lead, only for a bit of misfortune to peg them back. Eberechi Eze's free-kick struck the crossbar, before hitting the back of goalkeeper Daniel Iversen and rolling into the net. With time running out, Jean-Philippe Mateta was the hero as he struck in the 95th minute, a deserved result based on chances created. Leicester could only muster three shots across the course of the game, equalling a measly 0.16 xG. In contrast, Palace's huge total of 31 shots created 2.33 xG. That was their second-highest of the Premier League season. The result left the Foxes in the relegation zone, as pressure continues to mount on Brendan Rodgers.

A total of 31 shots and 2.33 xG for Crystal Palace in Roy Hodgson's first game back at the club.



It was their second-highest xG total of the season.



