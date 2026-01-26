Premier League sack race odds: Arne Slot odds-on favourite to be next sacked

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is now the odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

Slot guided the Reds to their second Premier League title last season but the current campaign has seen them fail to mount a serious defence of the crown. Saturday's last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Bournemouth left them sitting sixth in the Premier League table, 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Slot was 6/1 in the market just a week ago but recent results caused a shift in the odds - he has taken top spot off Tottenham's Thomas Frank.

Seventh Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet) Arne Slot - 4/7

Thomas Frank - 6/4

Oliver Glasner - 7/1

Pep Guardiola - 20/1

Nuno Espirito Santo - 25/1

Sean Dyche - 25/1

Scott Parker - 33/1

Daniel Farke - 33/1 Odds correct at 14:15 GMT (26/01/26)

"Maybe that sums up our season," Slot said of the Bournemouth defeat. "Every time something else, it's every time something special, how we concede but we concede. The only ones to blame are ourselves. While results haven't gone their way, the Liverpool boss was eager to point out their fixture list as a potential reason why - they beat Marseille 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. "Two days ago, we had to play an away game in Europe. We are the only team that played Champions League that has two days in between. "I think it is safe to say they could've scored the 3-2 a little bit earlier. A few players of ours ran out of energy, and I cannot criticise them for that."

Bournemouth have WON IT late on against Liverpool! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/O4WeEtyKjw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 24, 2026

West Ham's Nuno Espirito Santo has been the biggest mover in the market after they secured a 3-1 victory over Sunderland. Odds of 25/1 are now on offer from the previous 13/8. Frank remains a front runner after Spurs - sitting 14th - dropped further points in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Burnley. The north London outfit aren't fully out of relegation trouble themselves following the weekend's results. They are eight points above the drop zone with 15 games to play.