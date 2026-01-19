Sack race odds: Thomas Frank favourite, Oliver Glasner days numbered?

Thomas Frank is now heavily odds-on in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market as his reign as Tottenham boss limps towards what feels like its inevitable conclusion.

Spurs' stoppage-time defeat by struggling local rivals West Ham, whose victory eased some of the growing pressure on Nuno Espirito Santo, continued a terrible home record for the former Brentford boss since moving from west to north London. Tottenham have taken just nine points from 11 league matches at their own stadium this season, with it therefore no surprise the Danish coach was jeered by supporters at the full-time whistle on Saturday. They are now 14th in the table, eight points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester United, having won just two of their last 13 top-flight games.

Next Premier League manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Thomas Frank - 4/11

Nuno Espirito Santo - 13/8

Arne Slot - 6/1

Oliver Glasner - 15/2

Scott Parker - 12/1

Sean Dyche - 12/1

Daniel Farke - 28/1

Rob Edwards - 33/1

Bar - 40/1

Spurs, who were knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa earlier this month, host Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday. That is the one competition Frank's team have performed admirably in, currently 11th with two league phase fixtures to play, just a point outside the top eight. They travel to Eintracht Frankfurt next week to complete the opening stage, with a top-flight trip to Burnley in between.

Glasner in self-destruct mode?

A little surprisingly, former Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner is 15/2 fourth favourite to be the next manager to leave his post. Following defeat at Sunderland on Saturday the Crystal Palace chief, who announced last week that he will leave at the end of the season, became the latest in a growing list of Premier League bosses to vehemently criticise his employers in public. Glasner said he and his players "are being abandoned completely" by those running the club after they agreed to sell captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City, and have thus far not strengthened the squad to the required degree. After winning the FA Cup last term, the Eagles' first major trophy, and making a strong start to this season, Palace's form has collapsed under the weight of a relentless fixture list. There are mixed reports over whether clear the air talks have resolved the situation for now, but if precedent is anything to go by the Austrian is unlikely to remain at Selhurst much longer should he continue acting in the manner he has been. Since announcing his summer exit Glasner shot into favouritism for the permanent role as Manchester United boss, although it is unlikely his current actions will be looked upon favourably by a club who recently sacked their own manager for similar behaviour.