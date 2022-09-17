Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is the heavy odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave their position.

The Foxes sit bottom of the Premier League table, with just one point on their tally from their first seven games of the season. They were beaten 6-2 by Tottenham in their final game before the international break, that coming after a 5-2 defeat at Brighton. It's led to serious pressure continuing to be placed on Rodgers, who has seen his side go from one battling for European football to one scrapping to avoid relegation. Sky Bet made him their 1/6 favourite on Saturday evening.

Next Premier League manager to leave (via Sky Bet) Brendan Rodgers - 1/6

Steve Cooper - 9/2

Steven Gerrard - 9/1

Bruno Lage - 12/1

Frank Lampard - 16/1

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 16/1 Odds correct at 1945 BST (17/09/22)

Having conceded 11 goals in their last two games, Leicester's goal difference already sits at -12. They continue to have problems defending set-pieces, as Tottenham struck on multiple occasions in Saturday's late kick-off. No team has conceded more than Rodgers' side (22), who have shipped at least two goals in six of their seven games so far. "I come in every day and see the players training with confidence, but you have to win games," Rodgers told Sky Sports. "I totally understand the frustration of supporters. I can’t hide from that, it is my responsibility. "Whatever happens I will have a huge amount of respect for them (the owners) because they’ve given me great support since I have been here."

They were somewhat unfortunate with the scoreline, as Infogol's expected goals (xG) metric rated it a 1.0% chance that Tottenham scored six based on the chances they created. A 6-2 scoreline was rated even lower at 0.3%, and a 1-1 draw deemed the 'fairest' outcome with a probability of 8.9%. Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper remains second in the betting after he watched his side beaten 3-2 by Fulham on Friday night. That made it back-to-back home defeats to their fellow promoted clubs, with Bournemouth also hitting three in their visit to the City Ground. With Steven Gerrard third in the market despite Aston Villa's 1-0 victory over Southampton, and Wolves boss Bruno Lage next, the odds suggest that when the next dismissal comes, it'll be somewhere in the Midlands.

