We round up the Premier League action in a less traditional fashion, delivering the xG scoreline, an Infogol fairness rating and noteworthy data points.

What are Infogol fairness ratings? We attempt to rank each match result by comparing the actual result against the range of possible game outcomes that could have arisen based on the quantity and quality of chances created by each side in the game.

This is scaled from 0 to 100, where 100 represents those occasions where the process most closely mirrors the real scoreline and lower scores indicate a match where the scoreline is not fully reflected in the balance of chances created.

Wolves 0-3 Manchester City Infogol xG: 0.31 - 1.53

Fairness rating: 83.19

83.19 Scorers: Grealish 1', Haaland 16', Foden 69' Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolves in Saturday's early kick-off. City found themselves 2-0 up after 16 minutes, and things were made easier when Wolves centre-back Nathan Collins was shown a straight red for a reckless challenge on Jack Grealish before half-time.

While he scored, Erling Haaland only accounted for 8.5% of City's 1.53 xG. The striker has proven on multiple occasions that he doesn't need plenty of chances to take one. Based on chances created, the Infogol model calculates that a 1-0 Manchester City win would have been the fairest outcome (24.3%).

Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth Infogol xG: 1.73 - 0.89

Fairness rating: 82.19

82.19 Scorers: Isak 66'; Billing 62' Newcastle were frustrated at home again as they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth. Kieran Trippier came close to finding the net when his free-kick struck the outside of the post in an otherwise uneventful first-half. Bournemouth did take the lead but it lasted a matter of minutes as Alexander Isak grabbed his first goal as a Newcastle player from the penalty spot. The Cherries also had the lower non-penalty xG total, and they once again failed to break 1.00 xG. That has been the case in all seven of their Premier League contests this season.

It was Newcastle's lowest home xG tally of the campaign, but a figure of 1.73 shows how unfortunate they've been not to have more than six home goals and that they would've been worthy winners here. Eddie Howe's side have returned 10.20 xG in their four home games in front of their own supporters - with their actual six goals scored only a 5.8% chance, according to the Infogol model. A big point of interest here is that it's rated as a 5.6% chance that they scored 14. A remarkable contrast in the early stages of the new season.

Tottenham 6-2 Leicester Infogol xG: 1.90 - 1.69

Fairness rating: 63.09

63.09 Scorers: Kane 8', Dier 21', Bentancur 47', Son 73' 84' 86'; Tielemans 6', Maddison 41' It was yet another heavy defeat for Leicester, as they were hammered 6-2 by Tottenham in North London. Son Heung-min put his poor scoring start firmly behind him with a remarkable substitute appearance. He netted a hat-trick after coming on in the 59th minute. That followed efforts from Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur, but they did fall behind to Youri Tielemans' early penalty.

James Maddison made it 2-2 before half-time, but it was a strong second-half performance led by Son's brilliance from the bench. Based on their xG and opportunities created, it was only a 1.0% chance that Spurs scored six goals in the game - that led to it being given a fairness rating of 63.09.

Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham Infogol xG: 1.57 - 1.44

Fairness rating: 81.27

81.27 Scorers: Awoniyi 11', O'Brien 77'; Adarabioyo 54', Palhinha 57', Reed 60' Nottingham Forest's poor start to the season continued with a 3-2 home loss to Fulham. That made it back-to-back home defeats to their fellow promoted sides, with Bournemouth also hitting three in their visit to the City Ground. However, Forest posted the higher xG tally in both games, so they can consider themselves somewhat unlucky not to come away with points.

Despite Fulham netting three, it was an unusually quiet night for Aleksandar Mitrović, who contributed just 11.1% of the visitors' overall xG total. Based on the expected goals totals, it's just a 3.0% probability that the game finished in a 3-2 Fulham win.