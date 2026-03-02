Premier League relegation odds: Are Tottenham going down?

Tottenham are now 4/1 fifth favourites to be relegated from the Premier League after Igor Tudor lost his first two matches in charge.

Thomas Frank was sacked following a miserable eight-month spell in charge that left Spurs mired in relegation danger, but thus far his replacement has fared no better with a pair of London derby defeats at home against Arsenal and away at Fulham. Spurs have not won a league game in 2026 (D4 L6) losing all of their last four and now sit 16th in the Premier League table, just four points above the drop zone ahead of a full set of midweek fixtures. Their relegation rivals all play before them in this round of matches, with the possibility Tottenham are just a point above the dotted line by the time they host Crystal Palace on Thursday.

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet) West Ham - 8/15

Nottm Forest - 11/4

Tottenham - 4/1

Leeds - 14/1

Crystal Palace - 25/1

Sunderland - 50/1 Odds correct at 10:00 GMT (2/3/26)

There will be little optimism among Tottenham fans of them picking up three points against Palace as their home form over almost two years is astonishingly bad. Spurs have lost a staggering 17 of their last 28 home league games, taking only 19 points in that time. Tottenham fixture list in full Should they continue to perform at that rate (0.68 points per game) it will take them on to roughly 32 points. Their remaining away trips are to Liverpool, Sunderland, Wolves, Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Injury crisis and Champions League fixtures Unlike their relegation rivals Tottenham have a Champions League campaign to manage, with a last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. They are also dealing with a full-blown injury crisis - 10 first-team players were unavailable for their trip to Craven Cottage, many of whom may not play again this season, and even if they do, it won't be until late April.

Have Tottenham ever been relegated? These are worrying times for a club that has spent only one season (1977/78) outside the top flight since 1950. Perhaps even more worrying is that nobody is even claiming that they're too good to go down...

Has a club ever been relegated with 40 points? In the 30 Premier League campaigns that have had 38 games, on only three occasions has a club been relegated with 40 points. In 1996/97 Sunderland went down with 40, and so did Bolton the following year. West Ham hold the unenviable record of being relegated with the most points after their 42 in 2002/03 proved insufficient.