Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham manager

Thomas Frank has been sacked as Tottenham manager after yet another home defeat, this time by Newcastle, left them mired in relegation trouble.
They now sit 16th in the Premier League and just five points above the drop zone ahead of a daunting north London derby against Arsenal on February 22.
That gap between fixtures was always likely to leave the Spurs hierarchy with a serious decision to make and they have ultimately decided a change was needed to give them the best possible chance of avoiding a first relegation since 1977.
Despite taking the club into the Champions League round of 16, the first leg of which doesn't take place until March 10-11, Frank struggled badly domestically after replacing Ange Postecoglou in the summer.
His team won just once in his final 11 league matches and at home Tottenham's form has been astonishingly bad under both the Dane and his predecessor.
They have lost 16 of their last 27 home league games, taking only 19 points in that time.
Just as concerning for Spurs will be the form of the sides around them in the table.
Defeat at Manchester United over the weekend combined with wins for several teams below them saw Spurs seriously enter the relegation betting for the first time this season.
That bad weekend of results got even worse on Tuesday as Leeds fought back from 2-0 down to draw at Chelsea and overtake them in the table. The one positive moment from a Tottenham perspective came when Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko equalised in the 96th minute at West Ham, otherwise Spurs - who sit 16th - would be just three points above the drop zone.
Things could get worse still as Nottingham Forest, the side directly below Spurs, host bottom club Wolves on Wednesday.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.