Thomas Frank sacked as Tottenham manager

They now sit 16th in the Premier League and just five points above the drop zone ahead of a daunting north London derby against Arsenal on February 22.

That gap between fixtures was always likely to leave the Spurs hierarchy with a serious decision to make and they have ultimately decided a change was needed to give them the best possible chance of avoiding a first relegation since 1977.

Despite taking the club into the Champions League round of 16, the first leg of which doesn't take place until March 10-11, Frank struggled badly domestically after replacing Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

His team won just once in his final 11 league matches and at home Tottenham's form has been astonishingly bad under both the Dane and his predecessor.

They have lost 16 of their last 27 home league games, taking only 19 points in that time.