On average, over the past ten seasons, 35 points has been enough to retain your spot in England's top-flight, with no side going higher than that across the past five campaigns.

Burnley currently hold the advantage given their points tally, goal difference and recent form.

Everton's win over Chelsea has reignited their hopes, and seen the bookmakers replace them with Leeds in terms of who is favourite to take the third relegation place.

Norwich have been relegated and Watford are all-but-down as 12 points separate them from safety, with only 12 points left to play for.