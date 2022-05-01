Sporting Life
Infogol % chance relegation

Premier League relegation odds and fixtures as Burnley, Leeds & Everton battle for survival

By Sporting Life
18:51 · SUN May 01, 2022

The battle to avoid the final relegation spot in the Premier League is down to three with Burnley, Everton and Leeds all fighting for survival.

On average, over the past ten seasons, 35 points has been enough to retain your spot in England's top-flight, with no side going higher than that across the past five campaigns.

Burnley currently hold the advantage given their points tally, goal difference and recent form.

Everton's win over Chelsea has reignited their hopes, and seen the bookmakers replace them with Leeds in terms of who is favourite to take the third relegation place.

Norwich have been relegated and Watford are all-but-down as 12 points separate them from safety, with only 12 points left to play for.

CLICK IMAGE for full Premier League table
CLICK IMAGE for full Premier League table

Premier League relegation odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 7/4 - Leeds
  • 11/8 - Everton
  • 2/1 - Burnley

Odds correct at 1710 (01/05/22)

What are Leeds' remaining fixtures?

  • Sunday, May 8: Arsenal (A)
  • Wednesday, May 11: Chelsea (H)
  • Sunday, May 15: Brighton (H)
  • Sunday, May 22: Brentford (A)

What are Burnley's remaining fixtures?

  • Saturday, May 7: Aston Villa (H)
  • Sunday, May 15: Tottenham (A)
  • Thursday, May 19: Aston Villa (A)
  • Sunday, May 22: Newcastle (H)

What are Everton's remaining fixtures?

  • Sunday, May 8: Leicester (A)
  • Wednesday, May 11: Watford (A)
  • Sunday, May 15: Brentford (H)
  • Thursday, May 19: Crystal Palace (H)
  • Sunday, May 22: Arsenal (A)
