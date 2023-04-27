Manchester City obliterated Arsenal on Wednesday evening in a 4-1 victory that could have been five or six before half-time, and in doing so have gone within 11 matches of winning all three of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The first of those is almost certainly theirs. City can afford to win just five of their final seven and still claim the title even if Arsenal, now winless in four, keep a 100% record from here on in. Their eight-point lead, sustained for so much of the season, has evaporated and all of a sudden we must rewrite the story of City’s campaign and how they have got to this point.

All that talk of struggling to adapt to Erling Haaland, of Pep Guardiola going too strong on a certain type of playmaker, of overthinking things, of handing some of his fringe players to his protégé Mikel Arteta - none of it was right in the end.

In fact, the win over Arsenal was arguably one of the most complete performances of the Guardiola era and should they indeed win the treble, this Man City team would be one of the all-time greats.

How Man City beat Arsenal

What we saw on Wednesday night went against so much of what we’ve come to expect from a Man City team. They went direct to Haaland. They built out in a flat back four, abandoning the 3-2 build-up system used for most of the season. They attacked vertically and quickly behind Arsenal’s high press. None of that was ordinary and credit should go to Guardiola for getting one of his over-thinking episodes so right.

Arsenal simply did not understand how to defend it. Pressing so hard is always a risk with Haaland lurking on Rob Holding, but it was made significantly harder by Arteta’s 4-3-3 formation that left Thomas Partey alone at the base of midfield.

As Arsenal pushed onto the defenders, and with Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka going man-for-man on Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne was left to drift away from Partey to receive the ball in space.