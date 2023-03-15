As expected, the best team in the league will likely settle the title race. Unexpectedly, it could be argued that Brighton are that team.
The only team to play both Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League run-in, Brighton have a big role to play in the title fight, as well as their own lofty ambitions.
A top-four finish is well within reach for the Seagulls, and a Wembley FA Cup semi-final with Manchester United awaits this weekend.
It can't be understated how impressive they've been, and it might seem bold to suggest Brighton are the best team in the Premier League at present, but it is wholly justified by many measures.
I defy anyone to debate with Pep Guardiola on the validity of Roberto De Zerbi's side being an incredible team to watch. Passing his eye-test with distinction, Guardiola recently said Brighton were the "best team in the world" in the build-up.
"There is no team better to make the process to bring the keeper the ball to the last quarter", Pep added.
"There is no team better in modern football right now."
While we all know Guardiola likes to lavish praise on almost any team that is upcoming on Manchester City's schedule, it's hard to argue with anything he's uttered this time.
De Zerbi has quickly implemented a style that solicits space, and exploitation of space in football is rarely not joyous to witness.
If style is not your bag and only substance is, results might be your only retort to the claim that Brighton are currently the gold standard in England's top tier.
A total of 18 points gained from a possible 30 since the beginning of February is less than Manchester City, Arsenal and Manchester United have accrued, but the Seagulls undoubtedly deserved more based on performance levels.
In that time, Brighton were far better than Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds, Brentford and Tottenham in the five games they didn't win, posting a -2 goal difference in those fixtures despite having a +10.2 expected goal difference (xGD).
Indeed, the only game in which Brighton failed to impose themselves was the second rivalry match-up with Crystal Palace, scoring early and holding on to a one-goal lead.
Including that display, Brighton have averaged 2.52 expected goals for (xGF) and 0.86 expected goals against (xGA) per game across the last 10 matches, which helps put them top of the expected points rankings (xP) for the period.
Even Manchester City, a team in fine form and chasing another Premier League title with seemingly unlimited resources, fall short of that level.
It's no wonder Pep specifically picked out Brighton when discussing the remaining schedule. De Zerbi's side are the only team operating better than City.
Brighton are favourites to beat United and advance to the FA Cup final, are next best in the betting to usurp one of the teams in the top four and qualify for the 2023/24 Champions League and could have a huge say in the Premier League title.
It is often the best team in the league at the business end that decides it, just not the team we might have expected at present.
