Premier League outright tips: 100/1 Fulham on Champions League charge

Football betting tips: Premier League outrights 1pt Fulham to finish in the top 6 at 16/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Fulham to finish in the top 5 at 33/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Fulham to finish in the top 4 at 100/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Liverpool are 1/25 to win the Premier League and at the other end of the table Southampton are 1/1000 to go down; Leicester are 1/50 and Ipswich are 1/25. There are nine games left to play and the Premier League title and relegation battles are all but over; Liverpool are 1/25 to become champions, Southampton are 1/1000 to go down with Leicester 1/50 and Ipswich 1/25 to join them. Tracking the race for a Champions League place But just five points separates Chelsea in fourth and Bournemouth in 10th.

Premier League top four finish (odds via Betfair) Manchester City, Nottingham Forest - 7/10

Chelsea - 5/4

Newcastle - 9/4

Brighton - 9/1

Aston Villa - 25/1

Bournemouth - 66/1

Fulham - 80/1

FULHAM are four points off fourth spot with a significantly worse goal-difference than Chelsea but crucially, the Cottagers have Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City to play at home and trips to Arsenal, Aston Villa and Bournemouth still to come. Fulham fixtures and results Of the teams chasing Europe, Marco Silva’s side have the best record against top-half teams, taking 21 points from 12 games (W6 D3 L3). With six games against the like still to play, their destiny is in their hands.

At the prices available, I simply couldn’t resist the 100/1 about FULHAM TO FINISH IN THE TOP 4, nor the 33/1 for a TOP 5 FINISH or the 16/1 TO FINISH IN THE TOP 6. The Cottagers have great squad depth with multiple players for most positions and Silva knows how to manage his squad game-by-game and crucially in-game with savvy substitutions. Sasa Lukic is the exception but he has already hit the 10-card threshold and served his suspension, so barring any rash red cards or injuries he should be present for the remainder of the season.