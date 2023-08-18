Premier League: Chris Wood heads late winner as Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United

Chris Wood climbed off the bench to score an 89th-minute winner as Nottingham Forest got their Premier League season up and running with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Forest looked like being held by the Blades after Taiwo Awoniyi’s third-minute opener was cancelled out by Gus Hamer’s delightful strike shortly after half-time.

But after Steve Cooper’s men had laboured in the second half, Wood, whose loan move from Newcastle was made permanent in the summer, came up with the goods near the end when he headed home.

It ensured Forest won their first points of the season after defeat at Arsenal last week while the Blades have lost their opening two games on their return to the top flight after two seasons away.

Sporting Life readers who backed Liam Kelly's preview tip were also winners as Forest landed his confident 5/6 shout on the hosts to rack up 14 shots or more as they let fly on 16 occasions at the City Ground.