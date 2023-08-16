Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Morgan Gibbs-White faces former club Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:52 · THU August 17, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Forest to have 14+ shots at 5/6 (Paddy Power, Betfair)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday

Home 17/20 | Draw 12/5 | Away 7/2

Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United were both beaten on Premier League opening weekend. They were very different defeats though.

Forest should be pleased with their overall performance against Arsenal, the 2-1 loss down to moments of pure quality rather than a failure to be competitive.

Sky Bet offer Acca £40 -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-choose-your-welcome-offer-sos-2023?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

Sheffield United, however, showed almost nothing at home to Crystal Palace, looking very much like a relegation favourite in the 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

The Blades failed to test Palace from an attacking perspective and allowed a total of 24 shots at the other end, a fairly pitiful effort when hosting a game on your return to the Premier League.

What are the best bets?

I'm not sure a trip to the City Ground will elicit so much improvement that Forest fail to produce a good amount of attacking output.

Indeed, NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO HAVE 14 OR MORE TOTAL SHOTS is good value at 8/11 in places.

Steve Cooper's side showed glimpses of the threat they can pose teams against Arsenal, and they can have far more joy against a Sheffield United team that appear short of the quality required at this level, even at this very early stage of the season.

Sporting Life New Season new kit

BuildABet @ 23/1

  • Nottingham Forest to win to nil
  • Morgan Gibbs-White to score or assist
  • 6+ Nottingham Forest corners
  • 24+ Match Total Fouls
  • 40+ Booking points

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White is a solid source of assists and goals and can have some joy between the lines against a team he used to play for.

Sheffield United were dominated in their opening game and the hosts can apply similar pressure at the City Ground. Foul and booking totals are both up under the new refereeing initiatives, too, so it makes sense to add 24+ match fouls and 40+ booking points to the shortlist.

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Team news

Gustavo Hamer celebrates victory over Middlesbrough

Centre-back Felipe remains sidelined for Nottingham Forest, as do Omar Richards and Wayne Hennessey. All are possibly expected back in September.

Gustavo Hamer could make his debut for Sheffield United and Max Lowe is fine after suffering from cramp last weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom has also confirmed that Oli McBurnie is back in training and back in consideration, as are Vini Souza and Daniel Jebbison.

Predicted line-ups

Nottingham Forest: Turner; Aurier, McKenna, Boly, Worrall, Aina; Mangala, Danilo, Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Baldock, Basham, Robinson, Egan, Lowe; Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Hamer; Traoré, Osula

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest won their last three Premier League home games in the 2022/23 campaign.
  • Sheffield United had fewer draws than any other side in the Championship last season (7). On top of this, none of the Blades' last 25 Premier League games have ended level (W7 L18).
  • Only Burnley (0.3) posted a lower expected goals total in MD1 than Sheffield United (0.5), while Forest were one of three teams to post a higher xG than their opponents but still lose the match.
  • Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in each of his last five Premier League games for after coming off the bench to net against Arsenal last time out.
  • Despite only coming on for the final 10 minutes of their defeat against Arsenal, Anthony Elanga created more chances than any other player for Nottingham Forest (2). Indeed, three of Forest's six shots in the match came following Elanga's introduction.

Odds correct at 1200 BST (17/08/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS