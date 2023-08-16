Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Forest to have 14+ shots at 5/6 (Paddy Power, Betfair)
Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United were both beaten on Premier League opening weekend. They were very different defeats though.
Forest should be pleased with their overall performance against Arsenal, the 2-1 loss down to moments of pure quality rather than a failure to be competitive.
Sheffield United, however, showed almost nothing at home to Crystal Palace, looking very much like a relegation favourite in the 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.
The Blades failed to test Palace from an attacking perspective and allowed a total of 24 shots at the other end, a fairly pitiful effort when hosting a game on your return to the Premier League.
I'm not sure a trip to the City Ground will elicit so much improvement that Forest fail to produce a good amount of attacking output.
Indeed, NOTTINGHAM FOREST TO HAVE 14 OR MORE TOTAL SHOTS is good value at 8/11 in places.
Steve Cooper's side showed glimpses of the threat they can pose teams against Arsenal, and they can have far more joy against a Sheffield United team that appear short of the quality required at this level, even at this very early stage of the season.
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White is a solid source of assists and goals and can have some joy between the lines against a team he used to play for.
Sheffield United were dominated in their opening game and the hosts can apply similar pressure at the City Ground. Foul and booking totals are both up under the new refereeing initiatives, too, so it makes sense to add 24+ match fouls and 40+ booking points to the shortlist.
Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 2-0 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)
Centre-back Felipe remains sidelined for Nottingham Forest, as do Omar Richards and Wayne Hennessey. All are possibly expected back in September.
Gustavo Hamer could make his debut for Sheffield United and Max Lowe is fine after suffering from cramp last weekend.
Paul Heckingbottom has also confirmed that Oli McBurnie is back in training and back in consideration, as are Vini Souza and Daniel Jebbison.
Nottingham Forest: Turner; Aurier, McKenna, Boly, Worrall, Aina; Mangala, Danilo, Gibbs-White; Johnson, Awoniyi
Sheffield United: Foderingham; Baldock, Basham, Robinson, Egan, Lowe; Ahmedhodžić, Norwood, Hamer; Traoré, Osula
