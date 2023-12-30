Premier League cheat sheet: Liverpool vs Newcastle tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Mohamed Salah 1+ assists at 23/10 (Paddy Power) CLICK HERE to back the selection with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 4/9 | Draw 19/5 | Away 11/2

A 3-0 win over Fulham is Newcastle's only victory across their last five league games. The other four have ended in defeat, and the fact that each of their last four on the road in England's top-flight have also returned no points is a cause of huge concern for Monday's visitors. They have slipped to ninth in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four as we enter the second half of the season. Liverpool topped the charts heading into the weekend and are a genuine contender for the title once again. They can push themselves five points clear of Manchester City with victory here. Salah still the selection I backed MOHAMED SALAH for an ASSIST in Liverpool's game pre-Christmas, and while he scored against Arsenal, I'm more than happy to back him for another helper here. That was at a bigger 7/2, but then you have to factor Liverpool were around the 6/4 marker for victory over Arsenal while they are 4/9 here. This will be his final game before he links up with Egypt for AFCON, and, unsurprisingly, he will be a significant absentee for the Reds. Salah is averaging an assist every 0.37 games for Liverpool in all competitions this season, with seven in total across 19 league outings so far. As ever, I wouldn't put off anyone backing him to score of course, but you're getting well over double the price on an assist. That is where the value can be found.

Dial in on Dominik Whenever I look at a Liverpool game, I'm always interested in the prices on DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI to have some sort of involvement. The midfielder's price for 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a nice starting point for a multiple considering the high volume that he sees. Only Salah and Darwin Nunez have seen more shots among Liverpool players in England's top-flight this season, with the gap between the players closer in games at Anfield. Nunez - while obviously a forward - has only had one more shot than Szoboszlai in league games at Anfield yet he's 1/6 in the same market. He's contributing on the defensive side of things too, with at least 2+ TACKLES landing in each of his last four league starts. The midfield battle is going to be an interesting one to follow on Monday night.

Bruno worth backing The Newcastle midfield will feature BRUNO GUIMARAES, and his price for 3+ TACKLES is decent enough considering his returns this season. He had a huge total of six in the away defeat at Tottenham, while there was three at Everton in their away game prior. The trip to Luton delivered two successful tackles and he saw four in a home win over Manchester United and three in the success over Chelsea.

Count the corners A market I often focus on when Liverpool are involved, 6+ CORNERS looks a nice way to round off the Monday multiple. They're averaging a total of 6.63 corners taken per home game and we'd fancy them to be on the front foot for a decent amount of this game.

Team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a few injury issues

Jürgen Klopp remains without a number of first team players for Monday's clash. Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas are all sidelined and unavailable for selection through injury. Newcastle have plenty of issues of their own though with Eddie Howe dealing with plenty of absentees. Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Joe Willock are their injured group, with Sandro Tonali still suspended.

Predicted line-ups Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Diaz, Nunez, Salah. Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Livramento; Guimarães, Joelinton, Miley; Gordon, Wilson, Isak.

Match facts Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games against Newcastle and are unbeaten in 14 against them since a 2-0 loss in December 2015 (W10 D4).

Newcastle have won none of their last 27 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D5 L22), since winning on their first ever visit, 2-0 in April 1994. Only Everton (28 at Chelsea, ongoing) have endured a longer winless away run against an opponent in the competition.

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 51 Premier League home games and are unbeaten in 21 at Anfield (W16 D5) since a 2-1 loss to Leeds in October 2022. However, they’ve failed to win their last two home league games, with both of those coming against sides to finish in last season’s top four (0-0 v Man Utd, 1-1 v Arsenal).

Newcastle have won just one of their last 11 Premier League away games (D4 L6), losing each of the last four in a row. They last lost more consecutively on the road in December/January in 2020-21 (5).

Mohamed Salah’s next Premier League goal will be his 150th for Liverpool, making him the fifth player to reach the milestone with a single club in the competition (Harry Kane Spurs, Sergio Agüero Man City, Wayne Rooney Man Utd, Thierry Henry Arsenal). He’s scored in five of his six appearances against Newcastle at Anfield in the competition.

Anthony Gordon scored Newcastle’s goal in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the reverse fixture in August. The last Magpies player to score home and away Premier League goals against the Reds in the same campaign was Alan Shearer in 1999-00.

Callum Wilson averages a Premier League goal every 135 minutes for Newcastle, while teammate Alexander Isak averages one every 138 minutes. Only Andrew Cole (121) has a better minutes-per-goal rate for the Magpies in the competition.