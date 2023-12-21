Premier League cheat sheet: Liverpool vs Arsenal tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) enjoyed a winner at 11/8 in his last Cheat Sheet column. This edition looks at Liverpool's meeting with Arsenal on Saturday night.
2pts Mohamed Salah 1+ assists at 7/2 (Paddy Power)
Mohamed Salah 2+ shots on target
Martin Odegaard to commit 1+ fouls
Gabriel Martinelli 1+ tackles
Liverpool 5+ corners
The penultimate game before Christmas and one that will have the deciding factor on who sits top of the tree as we tuck into the pigs in blankets on Monday.
The winner will be in first - although an unlikely sensational Villa win could deny that - and Manchester City's weekend at the Club World Cup opens a perfect opportunity to push further pressure on Pep Guardiola's defending champions.
The Gunners do have a chance but we can't ignore Liverpool's remarkable home form in recent years. They're unbeaten at Anfield this season - seven of eight ending in victory - while, bizarrely, Jesse Marsch's Leeds were the only team to secure maximum returns in 22/23.
Arsenal are a serious outfit once again but consideration must always be given when Liverpool are pushing 6/4 as a home team.
As ever with the Cheat Sheet column though, better value can be found outside of the main match market.
There has been some talk of a reinvented role of sorts for MOHAMED SALAH this season, a focus on being a creator rather than a goalscorer, and I understand that when you look at the Liverpool set-up.
You can get 7/2 on SALAH 1+ ASSISTS, which is where the best bet can be found in this game.
He's boasting better assist averages than he has in recent years. Currently, Salah is producing at an average rate of 0.41 assists per 90 minutes - that is the highest we have seen from him in a Liverpool shirt.
Recent years perhaps indicate a changing role - the figure stood at 0.33 in 22/23 and 0.36 the season before - yet the odds focus largely on his scoring impact, rather than his ability to deliver the helpers too.
I wouldn't put anyone off backing SALAH TO SCORE ANYTIME as his goalscoring numbers remain impressive, although it won't make my staking plan.
In 24 games across all competitions, the winger has 15 goals. Going at a rate of 0.76 goals per 90 tops last season's 0.63 and the 0.70 in the campaign prior.
As ever, if you're not after backing a player for direct goal involvement, SALAH 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET is a good starting point for a Saturday multiple.
Salah's averaging 3.1 shots per Premier League game, with 1.5 of those on target. That latter figures jumps up significantly to 2.3 in home contests.
On the Arsenal side of things, my focus is on what they are likely to do out of possession.
The first one to consider is MARTIN ODEGAARD 1+ FOULS. While he's better known for his creativity and goal involvement, he has hit this tally in recent weeks.
Four of his last five Premier League games have seen Odegaard commit at least one foul, with two or more coming in three of his last four.
There were a total of 44 fouls across the two games between these sides last season - it could get scrappy at points.
With Salah's impact down Liverpool's right, GABRIEL MARTINELLI will be expected to contribute defensively, making his 1+ TACKLES price worth adding.
He's achieved this in four of his seven league away games this season, although one of those where he didn't saw him go off through injury in the first-half against Everton.
Liverpool are one of the leading sides for CORNERS taken in home games this season.
Jürgen Klopp's side average 8.13 per home league contest, making LIVERPOOL 5+ CORNERS a solid addition to our multiple.
They've taken 12 in each of their last two Anfield outings in all competitions. An early Arsenal goal would be a nice helper for this.
Klopp could be forced to make some changes to his midfield, with Ryan Gravenberch a doubt for involvement with a thigh injury.
Curtis Jones' brilliant performance in midweek makes him a prime candidate for another start, with Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister and Thiago also out.
Joel Matip remains a long-term absentee while left-back Andy Robertson will also be missing from the back line.
For Arsenal, Jorginho remains a doubt, as does Mohamed Elneny, although he returned to training on Friday. Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu also miss out.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsmikas; Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.
Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Odds correct at 1200 GMT (22/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.