Premier League cheat sheet: Liverpool vs Everton tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tom Carnduff (@TomCarnduff) turns his attention to the early kick-off on Saturday, delivering his selections for a multiple for the Merseyside derby.

Football betting tips: Merseyside derby 1pt Jack Harrison to be shown a card at 15/2 (Sky Bet)

A Merseyside derby to welcome back the Premier League, but one that is likely to play out in a familiar way. Liverpool have been the dominant side in this fixture, yet Everton have won at Anfield recently. The behind-closed-doors encounter in 2021 robbing the away support a chance to witness a rare occurrence first hand. Defensive problems remain for the visitors yet they have shown promise in attack. They've given themselves every chance of finding the net in Saturday's early kick-off. It's unlikely to be enough against a Liverpool outfit like this though. It's hard to argue against the 1/3 price for success. Consider the cards

Jack Harrison joined Everton in the summer

A big-priced one here but one is worth a go if you're after the higher odds. JACK HARRISON is 15/2 as a single TO BE CARDED - and I'm willing to gamble based on what I saw of him at Leeds. He's a lively winger but contributes with fouls too. His average last season sat at 1.1 across 36 appearances for the Whites as they dropped down a division. It was a surprise to see that he was only booked twice, but considering his two fouls against Luton and three tackles against Bournemouth, there is every chance he catches the referee's attention here.

Foul play

Dominik Szoboszlai has been in great form for Liverpool

In a contest such as this, adding fouls is the best way to bump up the value of a multiple. On the Everton side of things, left-back VITALIY MYKOLENKO should be in for a busy afternoon, making his price for 2+ FOULS interesting. He's returned at least two successful tackles in all four league appearances, but focusing on the contest with Arsenal is key here. Mykolenko had five tackles and four fouls in that one - we could see similar figures as he comes up against Mohamed Salah. Alongside Mykolenko in the defence will be JARRAD BRANTHWAITE, and we'll require just the ONE FOUL from him here. The centre-back has returned at least a foul in five of their six league contests, with two or more in four of those. For Liverpool, DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has been a star player in this new look midfield. He's seen at least ONE FOUL in two of his three home league games.

Kostas Tsimikas is likely to feature at left-back

Andy Robertson's injury means that KONSTANTINOS TSIMIKAS is likely to come in at left-back. Robertson dislocated his shoulder on international duty with Scotland and is set to be sidelined for the long-term. With Tsimikas in, we'll take him to have 2+ TACKLES here. He had four successful tackles when featuring in this position for the Europa League win over Union Saint-Gilloise, while there were two in the Carabao Cup win over Leicester. Everton may see this as a weak point in the Liverpool defence, and could target attacks down their right side.

Take a shot

Arnaut Danjuma scores against Sheffield United

While Everton have may be sat just above the relegation zone in the Premier League table, they could well have had more points based on their attacking displays. Remarkably, after eight games of the campaign, only Tottenham (153) have taken more shots than Dyche's Toffees (133). They sit sixth for efforts on target. In Liverpool, they face a side in seventh for shots faced - they've been seeing more attempts against them than we'd expect at this stage. Taking EVERTON 10+ TOTAL SHOTS provides appeal. This feels a low enough line to feel like we have some security. We have to factor in the location, the opponent and indeed the occasion. Dyche's teams have never posted high shot tallies against a Klopp Liverpool side but this one feels different to previously. It's an Everton side with some potential under his guidance.