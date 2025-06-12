Menu icon
Ruben Amorim

Premier League 25/26 title odds: Manchester United halve in price

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Thu June 12, 2025 · 1h ago

Manchester United's price to win the 25/26 Premier League title has halved in the past few weeks.

Having been 66/1 after the 24/25 season finished, United are now 33/1 to win a first Premier League title since 2013.

Ruben Amorim's side finished 15th last season - their lowest ever Premier League finish - and were beaten Europa League finalists, but money has come for the Red Devils to bounce back.

Premier League 25/26 title odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Liverpool -15/8
  • Arsenal - 5/2
  • Manchester City - 13/5
  • Newcastle - 11/1
  • Chelsea - 14/1
  • Manchester United - 25/1
  • Aston Villa, Tottenham - 45/1
  • 125/1 bar

Odds correct at 1200 BST (12/6/25)

Matheus Cunha

United have already secure the signature of Matheus Cunha, while a deal for Bryan Mbeumo is thought to be close.

There have also been strong reports of a move for Viktor Gyökeres, with Amorim looking to bring in the striker he signed in his final full season at Sporting Lisbon.

The Swede could be the answer to United's striking issues, having netted 39 goals in 33 league appearances for Sporting last term.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

