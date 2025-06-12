Premier League 25/26 title odds: Manchester United halve in price

Manchester United's price to win the 25/26 Premier League title has halved in the past few weeks.
Having been 66/1 after the 24/25 season finished, United are now 33/1 to win a first Premier League title since 2013.
Ruben Amorim's side finished 15th last season - their lowest ever Premier League finish - and were beaten Europa League finalists, but money has come for the Red Devils to bounce back.
Premier League 25/26 title odds (via Sky Bet)
- Liverpool -15/8
- Arsenal - 5/2
- Manchester City - 13/5
- Newcastle - 11/1
- Chelsea - 14/1
- Manchester United - 25/1
- Aston Villa, Tottenham - 45/1
- 125/1 bar
Odds correct at 1200 BST (12/6/25)
United have already secure the signature of Matheus Cunha, while a deal for Bryan Mbeumo is thought to be close.
There have also been strong reports of a move for Viktor Gyökeres, with Amorim looking to bring in the striker he signed in his final full season at Sporting Lisbon.
The Swede could be the answer to United's striking issues, having netted 39 goals in 33 league appearances for Sporting last term.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.