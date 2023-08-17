Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Morgan Whittaker Plymouth

Plymouth vs Southampton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
17:20 · THU August 17, 2023

Football tips: Championship

2pts Morgan Whittaker 3+ shots at evens (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Football

Home 14/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 10/11

Southampton have been good fun this campaign.

Russell Martin’s side smashed the passing records at Hillsborough in the Championship opener.

Inverted full backs and lots of rotation, the Saints did look vulnerable on the counter attack, so, it is not a massive surprise to see they have not kept a clean sheet.

Their last game saw eight with a share of the spoils, although their manager thought they snatched a late winner.

Plymouth's return to the Championship has started well. They remain undefeated, taking four points in games against Huddersfield and Watford.

The visit of Southampton, Sky Bet's third favourite for the title, represents another stern test.

What are the best bets?

Whittaker

MORGAN WHITTAKER’s price to have 3+ SHOTS looks generous.

Plymouth aren’t exactly the sharpest shooters in the division, averaging 13.5 per game (12th), but their frontman’s average accounts for 29.6% of that tally.

Whittaker has averaged four shots per game and he hit six in his last appearance at Home Park.

This shoot on sight approach is nothing new, he has a career shots per 90 average of 3.19 and hit over four per match in Sky Bet League One last campaign.

The Saints are fresh off an eight goal thriller, they have conceded eight goals this season and 32 shots, so, I expect an open affair here.

BuildABet @ 14/1

  • Over 2.5 Goals
  • Both teams to score
  • Morgan Whittaker 5+ shots
  • 30+ booking points

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Whittaker
Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba

Goals should be plentiful in Plymouth on Saturday.

Southampton have shipped an xGA of 2.5 in their two league games and conceded six ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) in their last game.

Howard Webb recently confirmed the enforcement of the new laws is not going to fizzle out, so, we should continue to see plenty of cards flashed across England this weekend.

Score prediction: Plymouth 2-2 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Team news

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-choose-your-welcome-offer-sos-2023?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

With no fresh injury concerns, Steven Schumacher could named an unchanged XI for the visit of Southampton this weekend after an impressive performance at Vicarage Road.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden is back available for the hosts after recovering from a foot injury.

Will Smallbone is a doubt for Southampton, the midfielder suffered an ankle injury against Norwich. Russell Martin should opt for Shea Charles as a replacement.

Samuel Edozie could miss out with a hamstring issue.

Predicted line-ups

Plymouth: Hazard; Edwards, Scarr, Gibson, Earley; Wright, Houghton, Randell; Whittaker, Hardie, Mumba

Southampton: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Alcaraz, Charles, S. Armstrong; Tella, Adams, A. Armstrong

Match facts

  • Southampton completed the double over Plymouth when these sides last met domestically. It was back in the 2010/11 season.
  • After winning at Home Park 3-1 in their last league visit in May 2011, Southampton could win successive away league games against Plymouth for the first time since April 1932.
  • Plymouth have won each of their last four league game at Home Park.
  • Southampton’s Adam Armstong is the joint-top scorer in the Championship so far this season with three goals, two have come from the spot.

Odds correct at 1640 BST (17/08/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS