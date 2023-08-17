Plymouth vs Southampton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football tips: Championship 2pts Morgan Whittaker 3+ shots at evens (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Southampton have been good fun this campaign. Russell Martin’s side smashed the passing records at Hillsborough in the Championship opener. Inverted full backs and lots of rotation, the Saints did look vulnerable on the counter attack, so, it is not a massive surprise to see they have not kept a clean sheet. Their last game saw eight with a share of the spoils, although their manager thought they snatched a late winner.

MORGAN WHITTAKER's price to have 3+ SHOTS looks generous. Plymouth aren't exactly the sharpest shooters in the division, averaging 13.5 per game (12th), but their frontman's average accounts for 29.6% of that tally. Whittaker has averaged four shots per game and he hit six in his last appearance at Home Park. This shoot on sight approach is nothing new, he has a career shots per 90 average of 3.19 and hit over four per match in Sky Bet League One last campaign. The Saints are fresh off an eight goal thriller, they have conceded eight goals this season and 32 shots, so, I expect an open affair here.

Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba

Goals should be plentiful in Plymouth on Saturday. Southampton have shipped an xGA of 2.5 in their two league games and conceded six ‘big chances’ (xG greater than 0.30) in their last game. Howard Webb recently confirmed the enforcement of the new laws is not going to fizzle out, so, we should continue to see plenty of cards flashed across England this weekend. Score prediction: Plymouth 2-2 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Team news

With no fresh injury concerns, Steven Schumacher could named an unchanged XI for the visit of Southampton this weekend after an impressive performance at Vicarage Road. Kaine Kesler-Hayden is back available for the hosts after recovering from a foot injury. Will Smallbone is a doubt for Southampton, the midfielder suffered an ankle injury against Norwich. Russell Martin should opt for Shea Charles as a replacement. Samuel Edozie could miss out with a hamstring issue.

Predicted line-ups Plymouth: Hazard; Edwards, Scarr, Gibson, Earley; Wright, Houghton, Randell; Whittaker, Hardie, Mumba Southampton: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Stephens, Manning; Alcaraz, Charles, S. Armstrong; Tella, Adams, A. Armstrong