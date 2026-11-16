Pep Guardiola is now 2/1 to replace Mauricio Pochettino as USA manager.
Pochettino will take charge of his final game when the USA host Haiti in the second leg of their Nations League quarter-final in Cincinnati, a tie they lead 6-0, before starting work at Manchester United on Thursday.
Guardiola has been out of work since ending his 10-year spell as Manchester City manager in the summer and came close to being appointed Italy head coach in the summer.
News emerged around that time that the Catalan had previously verbally agreed to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager after Euro 2024, only to change his mind and sign a contract extension at City.
There had also been plenty of speculation that he hoped to take charge of Brazil, but a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign led to the Selecao turning to Carlo Ancelotti, who has since signed a contract extension through to the 2030 World Cup.
Guardiola has long been linked with the USA, having lived in New York during his year-long sabbatical after leaving Barcelona in 2012.
He is also believed to have good relationships with several prominent football officials in the country, with US Soccer expected to at least sound him out over the prospect of succeeding Pochettino.
A move still looks unlikely, however, given that Guardiola's reluctance to return to work so soon after such a lengthy spell at Manchester City was ultimately the stumbling block in talks over the Italy job.
Pep Guardiola’s next manager job odds
- USA - 2/1
- England - 5/1
- Italy - 6/1
- Any MLS club - 15/2
- Spain - 17/2
- Bayern Munich - 9/1
- Brazil - 9/1
- Argentina - 10/1
- France - 14/1
- PSG - 16/1
- 33/1 - Bar
Odds correct at 13:40 GMT (16/11/26)
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