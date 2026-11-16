Pochettino will take charge of his final game when the USA host Haiti in the second leg of their Nations League quarter-final in Cincinnati, a tie they lead 6-0, before starting work at Manchester United on Thursday.

Guardiola has been out of work since ending his 10-year spell as Manchester City manager in the summer and came close to being appointed Italy head coach in the summer.

News emerged around that time that the Catalan had previously verbally agreed to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager after Euro 2024, only to change his mind and sign a contract extension at City.

There had also been plenty of speculation that he hoped to take charge of Brazil, but a disastrous World Cup qualifying campaign led to the Selecao turning to Carlo Ancelotti, who has since signed a contract extension through to the 2030 World Cup.