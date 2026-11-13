Mauricio Pochettino: Manchester United confirm appointment of USA boss as head coach

The USA manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will officially start on Wednesday after taking charge of a double-header with Haiti.

His first match as Man United boss will be away to bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday November 22.

The swift appointment of the former Tottenham, Chelsea and PSG manager comes after Michael Carrick was sacked earlier this week following a terrible start to the season.

United are 18th in the table after 10 games and have only won once, their worst ever start to a Premier League season.