Paul Heckingbottom aiming for more signings at Sheffield United before transfer deadline

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom’s main focus this week will be on the transfer market rather than his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln.

Cameron Archer became the Blades’ eighth summer signing last week when sealing his move from Aston Villa and Heckingbottom is keen strengthen further before Friday’s transfer deadline. Iliman Ndiaye, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens have departed Bramall Lane this summer and Heckingbottom is expecting a a late flurry of activity. He said: “I want as many as possible. Me and (club owner) Prince Abdullah speak all the time and he would want as many as possible.

“There is only so much in terms of resources. We are going to work as hard as we can to end the window as strong as we possibly can. “How many do we want? As many as possible and I may have to leave people out of the 25 as well. Realistically, we know how tough it is to get players in. That’s going to be our focus over the next few days.” Alongside Archer, United have also welcomed Gustavo Hamer, Auston Trusty, Anis Ben Slimane, Benie Traore, Vinicius Souza, Yasser Larouci and Tom Davies this summer. Heckingbottom's side sit 17th in the Premier League table, with three defeats in their opening three games.