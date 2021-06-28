Fulham manager odds: Scott Parker leaves Fulham to join Bournemouth

Scott Parker has left Fulham by mutual consent and joined Bournemouth.

The 40-year-old’s time in charge included two relegations and a promotion to the Premier League via the play-off final. The former midfielder took caretaker charge of the club in February 2019 on a temporary basis, but was unable to keep the west London side out of the Premier League relegation zone. After being appointed manager on a permanent basis in May that year, Fulham secured promotion back to the top flight after beating Brentford in the play-off final.

Next permanent Fulham manager odds (via Sky Bet) Chris Wilder - 4/1

Steve Cooper - 4/1

Eddie Howe - 6/1

Thierry Henry - 9/1

Frank Lampard - 12/1

John Terry - 12/1 Odds correct at 2030 BST 28/06/21

However Fulham’s Premier League return lasted less than a year as their relegation was confirmed following a 2-0 home defeat to Burnley in May. The club finished a disappointing 18th last season, 11 points adrift of safety, having won only five matches and lost 20 of their 38 games across the campaign, after being heavily reliant on the loan market. It has been announced that Parker has been appointed Bournemouth manager, with more to follow.