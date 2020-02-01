Saturday's Paper Talk: Football gossip and transfer rumours including Bale, Scott, Brunt, Zahavi and Ferguson

Paper Talk reflects on Transfer Deadline Day, including those missed final deals and what moves could now happen this summer instead.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

  • Tottenham held talks with Real Madrid over the possibility of re-signing Gareth Bale but there was pessimism over their chances primarily due to Bale's mammoth £600,000-per-week wages.
  • Hull agreed a deal worth £1.5m for Motherwell forward James Scott, who the Tigers are eyeing as Jarrod Bowen's replacement, after their £750,000 bid was rejected on Thursday.
  • Southampton and England striker Danny Ings was the subject of an approach by Manchester United in January.
  • Stoke failed in a late deadline day move for West Brom winger Chris Brunt.
  • Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic rejected offers to leave the club and an instead us willing to extend his contract at United.
  • Celtic ruled out a move for Tottenham's Victor Wanyama due to the midfielder's excessive wage demands.
DAILY MAIL

  • Tottenham failed in a surprise late bid to sign Guangzhou R&F attacker Eran Zahavi, the top scorer in the Chinese Super League, in a desperate attempt to solve their striker crisis.
  • West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson saw his deadline day move to Crystal Palace delayed after his medical, with the clubs still in talks to revive a deal that could end up being finalised in the summer.
  • Troy Parrott missed out on a late deadline day loan move away from Tottenham because of Uefa regulations surrounding club-trained players.
  • Crystal Palace missed out on two deadline day moves. Forward Jarrod Bowen joined West Ham from Hull while Nathan Ferguson remained at West Brom.
  • Manchester United failed to sign Birmingham City young midfielder Jude Bellingham.

DAILY MIRROR

  • Jadon Sancho has been warned that there are limits over what Borussia Dortmund will deem to be acceptable conduct, amid growing links with a move to the Premier League.
  • Everton struggled to offload Oumar Niasse to another club at the end of the January transfer window.

DAILY STAR

  • Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti rejected a move to Arsenal despite a direct request from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

THE SUN

  • Japanese winger Keisuke Honda signed for Brazilian side Botafogo after his request to have an armoured vehicle was granted as he secured the move.

INDEPENDENT

  • Manchester United considered a bid for Norwich and Finland forward Teemu Pukki.
THE TIMES

  • Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Spain for talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in a bid to bring Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, back to Spurs.

DAILY RECORD

  • Celtic did not open talks with Tottenham over a deadline day move for Victor Wanyama.

SCOTTISH SUN

  • Steven Gerrard could have made a deadline day swoop for Livingston's Lyndon Dykes if he failed to bring in Flo Kamberi on loan.
Most Read Football

Premier League and EFL football gossip and transfer rumours1

Paper Talk: Juve eye van Dijk

A £150m Juventus move for Virgil van Dijk and a huge summer rebuild at Manchester City are just two of the stories on today's back pages.

Last updated 5h
Tottenham v Man City predictions: The Soccer Saturday pundits make their verdicts on Sunday's big game2

Pundit Predictions: Spurs v Man City

The Soccer Saturday pundits make their picks from Sunday's big Spurs v Man City clash as Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lock horns once again.

Last updated 6h
Sporting Life's Premier League Sunday preview package and free tips3

Sunday's Premier League tips

Paul Higham has Sunday's Premier League preview with best bets for Spurs v Man City & Burnley v Arsenal.

Last updated 6h
Willy Caballero started for Chelsea in their draw with Leicester4

Lampard explains keeper decision

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard insisted it was the right time to drop goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last updated 3h
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola5

Pep: No CL would make me a failure

Pep Guardiola claims he will be regarded as a failure at Manchester City if he does not win the Champions League.

Last updated 4h

