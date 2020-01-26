Football transfer news, rumours and gossip as Gareth Bale is reported to be heading back to Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has set his sights on bringing Gareth Bale back to Tottenham while Gareth Southgate could come on the radar of Man United chiefs after Euro 2020.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

  • Tottenham are working around the clock on a permanent deal that would see Gareth Bale return to the club from Real Madrid before this week's transfer deadline.
  • Spurs are also tipped to complete the signing of Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose in the next few days, if they pay the £21m asking price.
  • Celtic have scouted Peterborough striker Ivan Toney on two occasions as they consider a move for the 23-year-old.
Eden Hazard with Gareth Bale in action for Real Madrid
Eden Hazard with Gareth Bale in action for Real Madrid

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

  • Manchester United are hoping to complete the transfer of Bruno Fernandes this week after cash-strapped Sporting Lisbon lowered their demands.
  • United are refusing to drop their £25m asking price for Chris Smalling despite a plea from Roma.
  • Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is bidding to pull off a coup by beating Valencia in the race to sign Spanish striker Paco Alcacer.
  • Crystal Palace will make a late £4m bid to sign West Brom right-back Nathan Ferguson.
  • Leicester have made late checks on Preston centre-back Ben Davies.
DAILY STAR

  • Tottenham and Aston Villa have ended their interest in Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic after being quoted £40m.
Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic celebrates his goal against promotion rivals Leeds
Fulham's Aleksander Mitrovic celebrates

SUNDAY MIRROR

  • Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham exit package has given under-fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more time.
  • Marcos Rojo is heading back to Estudiantes on loan - after Manchester United failed to find a buyer for the Argentine defender.
  • Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has admitted signing Kylian Mbappe would be a "headache" for Jurgen Klopp.
  • Liverpool are leading Barcelona and Real Madrid in the transfer race for Benfica wonderkid Rafael Brito.
  • Winston Reid has turned down a loan move to Charlton as he wants to help West Ham avoid relegation.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe
PSG's Kylian Mbappe

THE MAIL ON SUNDAY

  • Man Utd will consider sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if results do not improve - with England manager Gareth Southgate a leading contender to take over after Euro 2020.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

  • Dundee are lining up a January move for frozen-out Hearts skipper Christophe Berra.
  • Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic is set to hold contract talks over a new deal with Neil Lennon.

DAILY RECORD

  • Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has emerged as a doubt ahead of the clash against Hearts following an injury scare.
OTHERS...

  • Manchester United will make a move for Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell in the summer. (Metro)
  • Barcelona are not expected to pursue a move for Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the current transfer window and will focus on Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno. (Sport)
  • Edinson Cavani, linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, has verbally agreed to join Atletico Madrid before the end of the January transfer window. (Goal)
  • Birmingham are prepared to turn down any offers for England Under-17 international Jude Bellingham, and are confident of keeping hold of the 16-year-old despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (90 Min)
  • West Ham's New Zealand defender Winston Reid has turned down the opportunity of joining Charlton on loan. (TeamTalk)
  • Former Blackburn and Stoke midfielder Steven Nzonzi, the 31-year-old France midfielder on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, is considering a move to West Ham. (Le10Sport)
