Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Women's Euros
Transfer Centre
Tables
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Oleksandr Zinchenko is to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is to leave Manchester City to join Arsenal.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: Arsenal to sign Manchester City defender for £32m

By Sporting Life
20:53 · TUE July 19, 2022

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ukraine international Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It is reported Zinchenko will be joining the Gunners, who like City are on a pre-season tour in the United States, with the formalities of the transfer still to be completed.

A fee of some £32million is reported to have been agreed for the versatile 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions.

Zinchenko, who joined City during 2016 from Russian side Ufa, is expected to leave City’s training base to link up with Arsenal, where he will work again with manager Mikel Arteta, who was assistant to Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal have moved swiftly to strengthen the squad during the summer window, with Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus having already joined from Manchester City in a reported £45million deal.

Midfielder Fabio Vieira was signed from Porto, Brazilian youth international Marquinhos joined from Sao Paulo and American goalkeeper Matt Turner also completed a switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Transfer Blog

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS