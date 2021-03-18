Old Firm betting tips: Celtic v Rangers best bets and preview

Fresh from his 2/1 winner in the Europa League on Thursday night, Joe Rindl has two best bets for Celtic against Rangers in Sunday's Old Firm derby.

Football betting tips: Celtic v Rangers 2pts Under 2.5 goals at 4/5 (bet365) 1pt Ryan Kent to score anytime at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The title race may be over but there are still the small matters of Rangers’ unbeaten record and pride at stake in the Old Firm derby on Sunday. Nine years after being consigned to Scotland’s fourth tier following financial collapse, Rangers’ title win has denied rivals Celtic a record-breaking 10th consecutive top-flight crown. The Gers, who were crowned champions after Celtic’s loss to Dundee United a fortnight ago, will walk out to a deserved guard of honour at Celtic Park after cruising to their first title since 2010/11. Steven Gerrard’s side have won 13 of their last 15 games in the league and will be smarting after being knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday, losing an ill-tempered game 2-0 to Slavia Prague. A match they finished 10 men with.

Kick-off time: 12:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 13/8 | Draw 12/5 | Away 13/8

That was arguably Rangers' first blip of the campaign. As they have gone from strength to strength this term, Celtic have imploded. Managerless and 20 points behind their bitterest of rivals, the mystical 10 in a row never looked like happening. When the dust settles, a run of two wins from 12 in all competitions at the end of 2020 will be identified as the moment the title was surrendered. It was a stretch that began with a 2-0 defeat at home to Rangers. The two sides also met in January with Rangers untroubled in a routine 1-0 victory at Ibrox. READ: How Gerrard ended Celtic's 10-year dominance

Steven Gerrard has rebuilt Rangers

Who will win the Old Firm derby? In Old Firm derbies this season the contrast in the form and quality of the two sides has been plain to see. On Sunday I expect Rangers - even with tired legs - to be the dominant force. But the sheer veracity of that Thursday Europa League encounter means I'm steering clear of an outright punt. As for best bets, five out of the last six fixtures between these two clubs have seen under 2.5 goals. So the 4/5 on TOTAL GOALS UNDER 2.5 is a smart play. Click here to back total goals under 2.5 with Sky Bet That bet has come through in five of the last seven Rangers league fixtures, while the last four Celtic games have all seen under 1.5 goals. In the goalscorer market, Rangers winger RYAN KENT presents plenty of value anytime at 4/1 or first goalscorer at 10s. Kent has scored in four of his last five appearances and got the opener at Celtic Park last season, while his recent goals in both legs against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League round of 32 suggest he’s a man for the big occasion. Click here to back Ryan Kent as first goalscorer with Sky Bet

Celtic v Rangers best bets and score prediction Under 2.5 goals at 4/5

1pt Ryan Kent to score anytime at 4/1 Score prediction: Celtic 0-2 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1900 GMT (18/03/21)