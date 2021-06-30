Nuno Espirito Santo joins Tottenham after a 72-day search for club’s new boss

Tottenham’s long search for a new boss is finally over after they appointed Nuno Espirito Santo.

It has been 72 days since they sacked Jose Mourinho on April 19 and a long and – at times chaotic – recruitment process has followed. But the former Wolves boss has now got the job, signing a two-year deal at the north London club. Nuno left Molineux at the end of last season and stays in the Premier League after incoming football managing director Fabio Paratici persuaded chairman Daniel Levy to give him the job.

Levy had some misgivings about the Portuguese’s style of play at Wolves, having been so vocal about the need for a new manager to play “attacking” football, but is now convinced. Levy said on the club’s official website: “First of all, I’d like to welcome Nuno to the club. We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process. “I’ve spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football and Fabio and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special.” Nuno will take the start of pre-season training on Monday, where players not involved in international football this summer will return to Hotspur Way.