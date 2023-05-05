There’s always been a debate about the fairness of the play-off system ever since it was introduced more than 35 years ago.

But surely in the history of the concept there are fewer inequities than Notts County having to face a Boreham Wood side they finished 35 points – THIRTY-FIVE! – clear of in the regular season.

The Magpies ended the National League season with a whopping +75 goal difference and just three defeats but even that was not enough to prevent Hollywood-backed Wrexham claiming the title.

Given the above, you could forgive County fans for being a tad apprehensive about Sunday’s play-off semi-final – especially when you consider their visitors are one of only two sides they’ve failed to beat this season.

Both of those encounters ended in draws but the Wood have limped into the play-offs, clinging on to a spot despite five defeats in the final 10 games of the regular season before squeezing past Barnet in the quarter-finals.