Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Aaron Nemane and Ruben Rodrigues of Notts County celebrate

Notts County v Boreham Wood tips: National League play-off best bets and preview

By Michael Beardmore
11:35 · FRI May 05, 2023

Notts County's bid to regain Football League status continues with Sunday's National League play-off semi-final against Boreham Wood. Michael Beardmore selects his best bet.

Football betting tips: National League

1pt Notts County to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 6/5 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer - https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20

There’s always been a debate about the fairness of the play-off system ever since it was introduced more than 35 years ago.

But surely in the history of the concept there are fewer inequities than Notts County having to face a Boreham Wood side they finished 35 points – THIRTY-FIVE! – clear of in the regular season.

The Magpies ended the National League season with a whopping +75 goal difference and just three defeats but even that was not enough to prevent Hollywood-backed Wrexham claiming the title.

Given the above, you could forgive County fans for being a tad apprehensive about Sunday’s play-off semi-final – especially when you consider their visitors are one of only two sides they’ve failed to beat this season.

Both of those encounters ended in draws but the Wood have limped into the play-offs, clinging on to a spot despite five defeats in the final 10 games of the regular season before squeezing past Barnet in the quarter-finals.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Notts Co 2/5 | Draw 10/3 | Boreham Wood 11/2

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Famous last words but I can’t see a way County fail to win this. However, when they are top price 2/5 to do so and 41-goal top scorer Macaulay Langstaff – the non-league Haaland – is just 7/10 to net anytime, we need to dig for value.

County are far from a one-man team despite Langstaff’s jaw-dropping tally – they have three other players in double figures and have spread their goals around 17 players overall. Picking between them though is tough and, again, prices are short.

This match basically pits the irresistible force against the immovable object – County, the division’s top scorers with a ridiculous 117 goals against the league’s meanest defence, Boreham Wood having conceded a paltry 40.

The visitors specialise in keeping matches tight – a huge 78% of their games this season featuring under 2.5 goals. They will do their level best to avoid getting sucked into a wild shoot-out they know they can't win.

County are almost polar opposites – 70% of games over 2.5 – but with what’s at stake here they could well curb those gung-ho tendencies, confident they have enough quality to come through.

I fancy they will be made to work hard but eventually triumph, making the 6/5 available on NOTTS COUNTY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS look the value play.

Notts County v Boreham Wood score prediction and best bet

  • Notts County to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 6/5 (General)

Score prediction: Notts County 2-0 Boreham Wood (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct 1130 BST (05/05/23)

Saturday Seven pivots to Monday Madness to round off the EFL season
ALSO READ: Monday Madness acca advice and tips

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS