Wrexham are back in the Football League after a 15-year absence as Paul Mullin’s brilliant brace fired them to a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

Mullin took his goal tally for the season to 47 in providing a script worthy of Wrexham’s co-owners – the Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – who were among a 10,162 crowd to see the Welsh club secure the National League title. Boreham Wood had threatened to be the ultimate party-poopers with Lee Ndlovu scoring in the first minute but Elliot Lee equalised before Mullin stole the second-half with two superb solo efforts. Reynolds and McElhenney, who had been joined by fellow Hollywood star Paul Rudd in their executive seating area, celebrated as Wrexham’s title and promotion was confirmed and Notts County’s brave challenge was finally ended. County’s 5-2 victory at Maidstone earlier in the day ensured Wrexham had to win to avoid the title race being decided on the final weekend of the season.

The game fell on the 45th anniversary of Wrexham’s promotion to the second-tier of English football when Mickey Thomas and company routed Rotherham 7-1 at a delirious Racecourse Ground. Nearly half a century on it was expected to be a lot tougher with Boreham Wood boasting the meanest defence in the National League, having conceded only 35 goals in 43 games. Boreham Wood, seventh at kick-off, were also in the play-off mix with their own aspirations of playing in the Football League this season. What happened inside the opening 43 seconds certainly was not in the Wrexham script. Eoghan O’Connell made a hash of clearing Jack Payne’s pass and Ndlovu coolly chipped the stranded Ben Foster. The Racecourse was in deathly silence, except for the pocket of visiting fans, and Boreham Wood could take confidence from the fact that they had not lost in the last 43 games they had taken the lead, a run dating back to 2021. But Wrexham were undeterred by the setback and Ben Tozer headed over under pressure before the equaliser arrived after 15 minutes.

🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/8crPfDlwqs — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 22, 2023