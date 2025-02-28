Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich tips, best bets, FA Cup preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 8/1 Over 3.5 goals

Taiwo Awoniyi to score anytime

George Hirst to score anytime Click here to back with Sky Bet

Nuno Espirito Santo made 10 changes against Exeter in the last round and 11 in the third round against Luton. Opponents Ipswich also appear to have eyes elsewhere. The Tractor Boys beat Bristol Rovers and Coventry to reach this stage but Kieran McKenna made 10 changes in the third round and a clean sweep at Coventry. Domestically, a chance to close the gap on Wolves went begging in midweek as Ipswich failed to capitalise against 10-man Manchester United at Old Trafford. It leaves Ipswich in the final relegation spot, five points from safety with 11 games to go. All things considered, I don’t expect a full-blooded affair by the Trent on Monday.

What are the best bets? Siding with a lack of cards has to be the way in here. Two of the sides' four FA Cup games this season ended cardless, there was only one flashed in another with the outlier being Forest’s match with Exeter which saw 3Y and 1R. There were four cards when the pair squared off domestically but that doesn’t mean anything, the dynamic was completely different. At 11/10 with bet365, backing UNDER 3.5 CARDS is the main play but UNDER 2.5 CARDS at 15/2 and UNDER 0.5 CARDS at 20/1 both with Paddy Power also appeal. CLICK HERE to back no cards with Sky Bet Wholesale changes are predicted by both managers which should see the game played out at a pedestrian pace and with both clubs focusing on the league, the bets just hinge on the referee appointment. Tony Harrington has the whistle. He has a career cards per game average of 3.80 in the Premier League which drops to 2.67 in the FA Cup. In this competition, Harrington has dished out one card in his only fifth-round game to date, NO CARDS in 14% of the 21 FA Cup games he has overseen and three or less in 71%.

Team news To appear here...