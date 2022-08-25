Tom Carnduff is +15pts in profit for Super Sunday games this season. He has one best bet as Nottingham Forest host Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League has seen them accumulate four points from their opening three games, while Tottenham are in an expected position with two wins and a draw. Antonio Conte's side earned a draw at Chelsea in their only away game of the campaign so far, while Forest's win came in front of their own supporters as they beat West Ham. The hosts are a big 6/1 for victory on Sunday and it may provide appeal to some given their points return so far. However, the underlying numbers could highlight why it may end up being a tough season for Steve Cooper's men.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Nottingham Forest 6/1 | Draw 7/2 | Tottenham 4/9

Across the opening three games, only West Ham (6.21) have posted a higher xGA figure than Forest (6.19). They have been conceding far too many chances. Forest's total of 61 shots against is the highest of any side in the Premier League. Bournemouth are next with 49 - that's a difference equal to the early season shot averages of around six sides. Tottenham have hardly been flying when it comes to shots taken, but this game represents a good opportunity to show their strength in attack after a fairly frustrating win against Wolves.

Odds-against prices are available on TOTTENHAM TO TAKE 19+ SHOTS, with 6/4 the best on offer. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham 19+ total shots with Sky Bet This is just a shots line and they don't have to be on target. Efforts wide, blocked or saved will all count to the complete total. Both Everton and West Ham posted 19 shots each when facing Forest in recent weeks, while Grimsby had 23 in the Carabao Cup - albeit against a changed side. Spurs have shown their ability to get to this line, and a Super Sunday trip to a team that allows plenty means they can take at least 19 at a nice price.

