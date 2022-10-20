Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
22:11 · THU October 20, 2022

Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. James Cantrill picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2.5pts Both Teams to Score ‘No’ at 9/10 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet latest sign up offer -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-50-fb?sba_promo=ACQB10G50F&dcmp=BAC_SL_ACQ_B10G50F&aff=688

Around 18:30 on Sunday October, 9, things were looking bleak for Liverpool.

After falling short in a breathless five goal thriller at the Emirates, Jurgen Klopp’s slumped to tenth in table and a seemingly unretrievable 14 points of the pace of leaders Arsenal.

Since, they have put seven past Rangers at the Ibrox, then followed up their 1-0 win over reigning Champions Manchester City with a win over West Ham via the same score-line.

While it has only moved them one point closer to Arsenal, nine points, as many goals and two clean sheets has drastically altered the mood in Merseyside.

The Reds will be brimming with confidence as they head to the City ground to face a Nottingham Forest side that have lost six of their last eight games.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: BT Sport 1

Nottingham Forest 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Liverpool 19/4

Safer Gambling Week 2022

Forest have only found the net once in their last four games, pretty damning, and that is before you consider they have faced the rest of the bottom four over that period.

Brighton, Wolves and Leicester all kept the Tricky trees at bay. This was only the latter’s second clean sheet of the season, the first coming in the League Cup in a stalemate against League Two’s Stockport Country.

Steve Cooper's side failed to find the net against this Foxes side who have shipped an average of 2.4 goals per game domestically this season.

In Forest’s most recent fixture, a trip down to the south coast, Forest only mustered an xG of 0.23, failing to register an attempt till the 57th minute when Brennan Johnson shewed one out for a throw-in.

This stat is significant, Cooper has undoubtedly made his side more defensively sound, following a humbling stint where they conceded 16 in four games.

However, has done so at the expense of any offensive threat.

Forest’s supremo felt obliged to play a front three of Brennen Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard at the Amex on Tuesday, notice a distinct lack of a number nine?

It is not for lack of options, with Sam Surridge fit and £37m worth of recently acquired frontmen in Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis available on the bench.

With Cooper understandably favouring a more conservative approach, it is hard to imagine them laying a glove on Liverpool at the City Ground on Saturday.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

As for the visitors, back to back 1-0 victories depict a mini resurgence and an improved defence.

Prior to that, goals had been synonymous with the Reds coatic campaign, with Klopp’s side only keeping two clean sheets in their previous eight league games.

Fulham hit the double on opening day, but Liverpool kept a clean sheet at fellow new boys Bournemouth, limiting them to an xG of 0.28, in their 9-0 thrashing of the Cherries in August.

The Reds do have a bit of a reputation as flat track bullies.

Last campaign, in their fixtures against the bottom five, they kept clean sheets in 80% of those matches and won by an aggregate scoreline of 31-2.

Forest's toothless attack, combined with the Reds recent revival and their record against the basement boys makes backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ at the 9/10 available.

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool best bets and score prediction

  • 2.5pts Both Teams to Score - 'No' at 9/10 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1320 BST (20/10/22)

Mark O'Haire's weekend best bets and tips
ALSO READ: Mark O'Haire's weekend best bets and tips

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS