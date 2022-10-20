Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. James Cantrill picks out his best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2.5pts Both Teams to Score ‘No’ at 9/10 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Around 18:30 on Sunday October, 9, things were looking bleak for Liverpool. After falling short in a breathless five goal thriller at the Emirates, Jurgen Klopp’s slumped to tenth in table and a seemingly unretrievable 14 points of the pace of leaders Arsenal. Since, they have put seven past Rangers at the Ibrox, then followed up their 1-0 win over reigning Champions Manchester City with a win over West Ham via the same score-line. While it has only moved them one point closer to Arsenal, nine points, as many goals and two clean sheets has drastically altered the mood in Merseyside. The Reds will be brimming with confidence as they head to the City ground to face a Nottingham Forest side that have lost six of their last eight games.

Safer Gambling Week 2022

Forest have only found the net once in their last four games, pretty damning, and that is before you consider they have faced the rest of the bottom four over that period. Brighton, Wolves and Leicester all kept the Tricky trees at bay. This was only the latter’s second clean sheet of the season, the first coming in the League Cup in a stalemate against League Two’s Stockport Country. Steve Cooper's side failed to find the net against this Foxes side who have shipped an average of 2.4 goals per game domestically this season. In Forest’s most recent fixture, a trip down to the south coast, Forest only mustered an xG of 0.23, failing to register an attempt till the 57th minute when Brennan Johnson shewed one out for a throw-in. This stat is significant, Cooper has undoubtedly made his side more defensively sound, following a humbling stint where they conceded 16 in four games. However, has done so at the expense of any offensive threat. Forest’s supremo felt obliged to play a front three of Brennen Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jesse Lingard at the Amex on Tuesday, notice a distinct lack of a number nine? It is not for lack of options, with Sam Surridge fit and £37m worth of recently acquired frontmen in Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis available on the bench. With Cooper understandably favouring a more conservative approach, it is hard to imagine them laying a glove on Liverpool at the City Ground on Saturday.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

As for the visitors, back to back 1-0 victories depict a mini resurgence and an improved defence. Prior to that, goals had been synonymous with the Reds coatic campaign, with Klopp’s side only keeping two clean sheets in their previous eight league games. Fulham hit the double on opening day, but Liverpool kept a clean sheet at fellow new boys Bournemouth, limiting them to an xG of 0.28, in their 9-0 thrashing of the Cherries in August. The Reds do have a bit of a reputation as flat track bullies. Last campaign, in their fixtures against the bottom five, they kept clean sheets in 80% of those matches and won by an aggregate scoreline of 31-2. Forest's toothless attack, combined with the Reds recent revival and their record against the basement boys makes backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ at the 9/10 available. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams To Score ‘No’ with Sky Bet

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool best bets and score prediction 2.5pts Both Teams to Score - 'No' at 9/10 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power) Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 0-4 Liverpool (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1320 BST (20/10/22)