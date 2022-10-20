Mark O'Haire's profit in his column this season stands at a huge +25.8pts. Be sure to check out this weekend's selections.

Falkirk v Kelty Hearts Kick-off time: from 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 7/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 10/3 Falkirk have made a mess of their two attempts at promotion to the Scottish Championship when well fancied by pre-season markets, but the Bairns appear to be heading in the right direction this time around under the experienced stewardship of John McGlynn. Following a slow start, the Forth Valley outfit have begun to click into gear and sit second behind unbeaten pacesetters and ante-post favourites Dunfermline. Falkirk are rated as the second-best side in the division right now, boasting rock-solid shot data, and head into their weekend fixture with a solitary reverse in nine (W6-D3-L1) whilst scoring relatively freely.

The majority of Falkirk’s best work has arrived on home soil, and the Bairns boast an excellent W4-D1-L0 return in front of their home supporters. McGlynn’s men have notched two goals or more in four of those Falkirk Stadium showdowns, generating shot tallies of 14-24-14-21-9 – giving an eye-catching average of 16.40 attempts per-game. Fresh from a 3-1 success here over Alloa on Tuesday night, Falkirk should expect to reach similar numbers when entertaining lowly Kelty Hearts on Saturday. The newly-promoted club have been turned over in each of their opening five away days, shipping multiple goals on each occasion, including when travelling to beleaguered pair Clyde and Peterhead. CLICK HERE to back Falkirk to score Over 1.5 Goals with Sky Bet Backing FALKIRK TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS at 17/20 holds plenty of appeal.

Lille v Monaco Kick-off time: from 19:45 BST, Sunday

TV Channel: BT Sport

Home 29/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 7/4 Goals are forecast for Sunday night’s primetime fixture between in-form pair Lille and Monaco at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS has been chalked up as a 19/20 (1.95) chance and I’m keen to get involved considering the playing styles of the two teams, as well as the impressive attacking talent on show. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Lille have slipped into Ligue 1’s top-seven following back-to-back triumphs to nil. Les Dogues rode their luck to overcome bitter rivals Lens 1-0 a fortnight ago before turning in one of their best performances of the campaign to dispatch Strasbourg 3-0 last time out. In doing so, Paolo Fonseca’s troops have extended their streak of scoring in every game. Nine of LOSC’s first 11 league fixtures under Fonseca’s watch have featured a minimum of three goals with both sides also obliging on nine occasions. And the likelihood of a repeat remains strong with forward-thinking Monaco heading north. The principality club saw their five-match winning streak come to a close with a 1-1 draw at home to Clermont last time out. Philippe Clermont’s charges were thwarted by an early red card but can also lay claim to have gotten on the scoresheet in every Ligue 1 fixture thus far, netting 15 goals in their most recent seven. The duo can each call upon an elite collection of forwards; Lille’s Jonathan David is the division’s joint-top scorer, whilst Jonathan Bamba, Adam Ounas, Angel Gomes, and Remy Cabella are all capable of contributing. Meanwhile, Monaco have Wissam Ben Yedder, Breel Embolo, Aleksandr Golovin, Takumi Minamino and Krepin Diatta in their ranks. Overall, the duo have combined to see a tasty 17 (78%) of their 22 Ligue 1 tussles pay-out for Both Teams To Score backers with 15 (68%) featuring Over 2.5 Goals, and there’s more than enough ammunition on show to suggest a combination of the two can click on Sunday night.