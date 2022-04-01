Nottingham Forest have signed Huddersfield duo Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien for an undisclosed fee.

The pair join up with Forest ahead of their Premier League return, for a reported £10million, after they both enjoyed impressive seasons in the Championship last term. Left-back Toffolo, who had one year left on his contract with the Terriers, said on the club’s official website: “I’m extremely delighted to be here, to be able to join a football club with this much stature is fantastic and to have the opportunity to play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down. “I’m excited, really looking forward to meeting the lads and we want to push forward in this division. We’ll push each other every day and we’ve got a fantastic squad being put together. “I’m a player who wears his heart on his sleeve and I’m someone that will fight for the badge and for the team every single minute and now I can’t wait to get started.”

Toffolo was announced as Forest’s eighth summer recruit and 23-year-old midfielder O’Brien quickly became number nine after he agreed a “long-term” contract. He added: “I’m delighted to join Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time. Having played at the City Ground last season I’ve experienced the atmosphere and when the opportunity came about to join Forest, it was a no-brainer for me. “You only have to look at Forest’s turnaround last season to see that something special is happening here at the moment, and after my first conversation with Steve Cooper it was obvious we both share the same vision and I’m buzzing to be part of the project. “The fans turn out in their numbers week after week and they’ve waited so long for Premier League football. It’s now up to myself and the rest of the team to make sure we keep a smile on their faces.”