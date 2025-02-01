Nottingham Forest hit SEVEN in Brighton rout to revitalise Champions League hopes

Three goals in the first half followed by four in the second saw Nuno Espirito Santo's side move six points clear of fourth-placed Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal, sides who meet on Sunday.

With Bournemouth hosting Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, Forest's hopes of securing European football were boosted at just the right time as they ran riot in the first Premier League game of the weekend.

Lewis Dunk's own-goal put Forest ahead before Morgan Gibbs-White doubled their lead on his 100th appearance, and Chris Wood opened his tally with a familiar back-post header.

Wood tapped in for his second on the hour and completed a hat-trick from the penalty spot soon after, Forest now five ahead and able to make changes with centre-back Murillo hobbling off in the only troubling moment for Nuno.

Neco Williams thumped it into the roof of the net for six before a goalkeeping error allowed Jota Silva to strike low into the Brighton goal and complete a memorable afternoon for Forest, for whom Anthony Elanga bagged a hat-trick of assists.

Forest now enter a crucial run which begins with two tricky away games before they host both Arsenal and Manchester City and what has become their fortress by the banks of the River Trent.