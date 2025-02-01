Premier League round-up: Liverpool pull clear in title race after Mo Salah powers win at Bournemouth

Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a 2-0 win against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Arne Slot’s leaders were aiming to become to first team to beat their hosts in the league since November 23 and they were given a stern test en route to ending an 11-match unbeaten run for Andoni Iraola’s side.

The league’s top scorer Salah, as so often during this wonderful Liverpool season, was the difference, scoring a penalty in the first half and a brilliant solo goal in the second to secure his team’s 17th win in their 23 games, but along the way Bournemouth put up a real fight.

Southampton revived their faint survival hopes with only a second Premier League victory of the season thanks to Paul Onuachu’s 87th-minute winner at Ipswich.

This bottom-of-the-table clash looked destined to finish all square after Ipswich hitman Liam Delap struck his ninth goal of the campaign after 31 minutes to cancel out Joe Aribo’s opener at Portman Road.

A point did little for either team’s survival prospects and as the seconds ticked away Kieran McKenna’s men looked more likely to claim a late winner, but they were stunned when Onuachu fired in after Arijanet Muric spilled Kamaldeen Sulemana’s low effort to secure Saints a precious 2-1 away win.

Substitute Rodrigo Muniz condemned Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to defeat in his 700th game as a manger as Fulham came from behind to edge a 2-1 Premier League win at St James’ Park.

The Magpies went ahead when Jacob Murphy marked his 200th appearance for the club with his fourth goal of the season, but the lead was always precarious and Raul Jimenez’s 11th of the campaign set up Muniz to snatch victory, eight minutes from time.

Marco Silva’s side made life intensely difficult for the hosts throughout and Newcastle, who face Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, may need to be significantly better if they are to make their 2-0 lead in the tie count.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the fourth-fastest goal in Premier League history after just 10 seconds as Everton powered to a 4-0 victory over struggling Leicester and moved 10 points clear of danger.

Beto, the Toffees’ only fit striker, then scored twice before the interval for the first time in his Goodison career to send a timely message he is ready to fill the void left by Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s lengthy absence.

It all amounted to more trouble for under-pressure Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, whose 17th-placed side have lost eight of their last nine league matches since he was appointed on December 1.

The contrast in the opposing technical area was stark. Under David Moyes, Everton have won three consecutive league matches for the first time since April after an initial defeat on his return to the club.

Moyes is desperate to add to his threadbare squad before the end of the window but may find solutions from within as Beto, aided and abetted by the much-needed vision of James Garner in his first start since October after injury, played a crucial role and eventually departed to a standing ovation just before Iliman Ndiaye scored the fourth in added time.