Bottom-of-the-table Norwich host high-flying Arsenal at Carrow Road on Boxing day, and Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out is best bet.

Norwich City will spend Christmas day rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and though not too many were surprised, it is still far from over as far as the Canaries are concerned, just three points behind fourth-bottom Watford. The initial resurgence experienced under Dean Smith has waned recently, and Norwich are now winless in their last five, losing three on the bounce. Scoring a league-low of eight goals, as well as creating the fewest chances as per expected goals (xG), the problem is clear to see as far as Norwich are concerned; the solution less so. The fact that they host an Arsenal side who have struggled on the road this season may seem a positive, but in a similar way Mikel Arteta will be looking at this fixture as the perfect opportunity to arrest the defensive issues the Gunners have been experiencing away from the Emirates.

Arsenal have conceded the fifth most goals away from home this term, but perhaps even more worrying is the chances they are allowing, conceding a league-high of 2.09 expected goals against (xGA) per game this term. Even away at Leeds in their last Premier League match they allowed more than 1.0 xGA, though they won the match comfortably. Having said all of this, Arsenal have still managed to keep three clean sheets on the road this term, shutting out Burnley, Brighton and Leicester, and up against a Norwich attack that have netted just five times at Carrow Road this term, they could be on course for a fourth.

Backing either of BTTS NO or Arsenal to win to nil do make slight appeal, but at a price of 11/4, a bet that really catches the eye is ARSENAL TO WIN BOTH HALVES. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win both halves with Sky Bet Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea would have won more points than Arsenal this season were football matches just 45 minutes long, with the Gunners also scoring the fourth most first-half goals in the league this term. Given Norwich are bottom of the same table, having been leading just once at the break this campaign, it is easy to fancy Arsenal to take an early lead in this fixture. More than 44% of the goals Arsenal have scored this season have been ‘non-crucial’ goals – a goal that either increases an already existing lead and therefore has no bearing on the result – which means should the Gunners take a first half lead, they are not the kind of team to take their foot off the gas. More than 50% of the goals Norwich have conceded this season have also been ‘non-crucial’ goals, and given the Canaries, as well as being bottom of the first-half table, are also bottom of the second-half table, it is very feasible that Arsenal will not win both halves of this match.

