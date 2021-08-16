Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Gabrielle Martinelli of Arsenal
Sporting Life's preview of Norwich v Arsenal, including best bet and score prediction

Norwich v Arsenal tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
13:05 · WED December 22, 2021

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich host high-flying Arsenal at Carrow Road on Boxing day, and Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out is best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Arsenal to win both halves at 11/4 (Betfair Sportsbook)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Norwich City will spend Christmas day rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, and though not too many were surprised, it is still far from over as far as the Canaries are concerned, just three points behind fourth-bottom Watford.

The initial resurgence experienced under Dean Smith has waned recently, and Norwich are now winless in their last five, losing three on the bounce.

Scoring a league-low of eight goals, as well as creating the fewest chances as per expected goals (xG), the problem is clear to see as far as Norwich are concerned; the solution less so.

The fact that they host an Arsenal side who have struggled on the road this season may seem a positive, but in a similar way Mikel Arteta will be looking at this fixture as the perfect opportunity to arrest the defensive issues the Gunners have been experiencing away from the Emirates.

Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Sunday

Norwich 7/1 | Draw 7/2 | Arsenal 2/5

Download the Sporting Life app now

Arsenal have conceded the fifth most goals away from home this term, but perhaps even more worrying is the chances they are allowing, conceding a league-high of 2.09 expected goals against (xGA) per game this term.

Even away at Leeds in their last Premier League match they allowed more than 1.0 xGA, though they won the match comfortably.

Having said all of this, Arsenal have still managed to keep three clean sheets on the road this term, shutting out Burnley, Brighton and Leicester, and up against a Norwich attack that have netted just five times at Carrow Road this term, they could be on course for a fourth.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Backing either of BTTS NO or Arsenal to win to nil do make slight appeal, but at a price of 11/4, a bet that really catches the eye is ARSENAL TO WIN BOTH HALVES.

Only Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea would have won more points than Arsenal this season were football matches just 45 minutes long, with the Gunners also scoring the fourth most first-half goals in the league this term.

Given Norwich are bottom of the same table, having been leading just once at the break this campaign, it is easy to fancy Arsenal to take an early lead in this fixture.

More than 44% of the goals Arsenal have scored this season have been ‘non-crucial’ goals – a goal that either increases an already existing lead and therefore has no bearing on the result – which means should the Gunners take a first half lead, they are not the kind of team to take their foot off the gas.

More than 50% of the goals Norwich have conceded this season have also been ‘non-crucial’ goals, and given the Canaries, as well as being bottom of the first-half table, are also bottom of the second-half table, it is very feasible that Arsenal will not win both halves of this match.

Norwich v Arsenal best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Arsenal to win both halves at 11/4 (Betfair Sportsbook)

Score prediction: Norwich 0-3 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Odds correct at 1300 GMT (22/12/21)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures
ALSO READ: Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS