Norwich have confirmed the appointment of ex-Huddersfield boss David Wagner as their new head coach.
Wagner has signed a 12-month rolling contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.
Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Wagner said: “This is a very special and proud moment for me. To be here, back in England, as the head coach of Norwich City is a huge honour.
“I’ve very pleased with what I have seen so far. The facilities at the Lotus Training Centre are top class. We now have to look forward and work extremely hard.
“This is a new challenge for us all. Will it be easy? No. We have to leave what has happened in the past behind. If we want success, we have to be together. Together as a group of players, backroom staff and supporters.”
Wagner is well known to sporting director Stuart Webber, with the duo working together as Huddersfield earned promotion to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.
A poor spell at Schalke followed - where they set a new club record for number of league games without a win (16) - but he guided Young Boys to the Swiss Super League title in 2021. His dismissal came the following season as they sat 15 points adrift of FC Zürich at the top.
The appointment comes after Dean Smith's sacking following their 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day.
Norwich - who were the pre-season favourites to win the Championship title - find themselves 15 points off the automatic promotion spots after 26 games and 20 points behind leaders Burnley.
They are also three points off the play-off places, and a top-six finish will be the minimum requirement from Wagner for the remainder of the campaign.