Wagner has signed a 12-month rolling contract with the Sky Bet Championship club.

Speaking to canaries.co.uk, Wagner said: “This is a very special and proud moment for me. To be here, back in England, as the head coach of Norwich City is a huge honour.

“I’ve very pleased with what I have seen so far. The facilities at the Lotus Training Centre are top class. We now have to look forward and work extremely hard.

“This is a new challenge for us all. Will it be easy? No. We have to leave what has happened in the past behind. If we want success, we have to be together. Together as a group of players, backroom staff and supporters.”