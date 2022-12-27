Sporting Life
Dean Smith

Dean Smith sacked by Norwich following run of three wins in 13 games

By Tom Carnduff
15:04 · TUE December 27, 2022

Dean Smith has been sacked by Norwich following their 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day.

The club confirmed that assistant head coach Craig Shakespeare and first team coach Liam Bramley have also departed.

The Canaries - who were the pre-season favourites to win the Sky Bet Championship title - find themselves 12 points off the automatic promotion spots after 24 games.

Performances have failed to match those of a club who have experienced recent success at this level, with Infogol's table based on performance placing them 7th.

Norwich's last ten games in the Sky Bet Championship

Discontent among the Norwich faithful has grown in recent months, as Smith's team failed to get close to the pace set by Burnley and Sheffield United across the first-half of the campaign.

In a statement, the club revealed that they "will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play."

Speaking to the club website, Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “This was a tough decision, but one that we felt was necessary to give ourselves the best possible chance of achieving our objective of promotion to the Premier League this season.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to Dean, Craig and Liam, who have always put the best interests of the football club first.

“With just under half of the season remaining and three consecutive home games on the horizon we now have a real opportunity to build some forward and positive momentum, both on and off the pitch.”

