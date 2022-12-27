Former Bournemouth and Fulham boss Scott Parker is the favourite to become the next manager of Sky Bet Championship club Norwich.
It comes after Dean Smith's sacking following their 2-1 defeat to Luton on Boxing Day.
Parker has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth in August, just three months after guiding the club back to the Premier League.
That was the second promotion on his managerial CV - the first of which being his play-off success with Fulham in August 2020.
Odds correct at 1535 GMT (27/12/22)
Ex-Norwich defender Russell Martin was backed into second-favourite following the announcement - his Swansea side currently sit 15th in the Sky Bet Championship table.
Parker moved ahead of initial favourite Sean Dyche in the market, with the former Burnley manager still on the lookout for a new role after leaving the Clarets in April, a move that failed to keep the club in England's top-flight.
The Canaries - who were the pre-season favourites to win the Championship title - find themselves 12 points off the automatic promotion spots after 24 games.
In a statement, the club revealed that they "will now work to identify and appoint a new head coach that is able to deliver both the level of performances required to challenge at the top end of the league whilst implementing a consistent style of play."