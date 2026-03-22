Nico O'Reilly scored twice to stun Arsenal and clinch the Carabao Cup for Manchester City, who deservedly won 2-0 at Wembley.

The City full-back capitalised on a huge error from Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa, chosen ahead of first-choice David Raya having played in every previous round, tapping in on the goal-line after 60 minutes when the Spaniard let a cross slip through his grasp. O'Reilly then headed home four minutes later before Pep Guardiola's side comfortably saw out victory to win the trophy for the fifth time in his 10-year reign. Gunners 12/1 to end season trophyless For Arsenal, defeat ends their hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple and means they miss the chance to win a first major trophy since 2020 and first League Cup since 1993.