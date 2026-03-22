Arsenal treble odds: Will Carabao Cup final heartbreak be blip or breaking point?

Arsenal are now 12/1 to end the season trophyless after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.
The Gunners were 17/2 to win an unprecedented quadruple before kick-off only to be dominated by Pep Guardiola's side, deservedly losing 2-0.
They remain favourites for all three other competitions they are still contesting and 11/2 to win the treble, a feat only managed by Manchester United (1999) and City (2023) in British football history.
Arsenal trophy odds (via Sky Bet)
- To win the Premier League - 1/20
- To win the Champions League - 9/4
- To win the FA Cup - 15/8
After the international break they face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup before taking on Sporting in the first leg at the same stage of the Champions League.
In the Premier League they are nine points clear with seven matches remaining, although City do have a game in hand and a home fixture against the Gunners still to play.
A top-flight triumph would be Arsenal's first title since Arsene Wenger's Invincibles went the entire 2003/04 season unbeaten.
Arsenal multiple trophies odds (via Sky Bet)
- Premier League & FA Cup - 13/8
- Premier League & Champions League - 15/8
- FA Cup & Champions League - 11/2
- Premier League, FA Cup & Champions League - 11/2
- No Trophies - 12/1
Odds correct at 19:00 GMT (22/3/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.