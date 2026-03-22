Arsenal treble odds: Will Carabao Cup final heartbreak be blip or breaking point?

Arsenal are now 12/1 to end the season trophyless after losing the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City.

The Gunners were 17/2 to win an unprecedented quadruple before kick-off only to be dominated by Pep Guardiola's side, deservedly losing 2-0. They remain favourites for all three other competitions they are still contesting and 11/2 to win the treble, a feat only managed by Manchester United (1999) and City (2023) in British football history.

Arsenal trophy odds (via Sky Bet) To win the Premier League - 1/20

To win the Champions League - 9/4

To win the FA Cup - 15/8

After the international break they face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup before taking on Sporting in the first leg at the same stage of the Champions League. In the Premier League they are nine points clear with seven matches remaining, although City do have a game in hand and a home fixture against the Gunners still to play. A top-flight triumph would be Arsenal's first title since Arsene Wenger's Invincibles went the entire 2003/04 season unbeaten.