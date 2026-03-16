Arsenal quadruple odds: Gunners backed to make history

Arsenal are now an incredible 9/1 to win an unprecedented quadruple as everything, including their own ability to grind out wins, continues to go in their favour.

This weekend saw 16-year-old Max Dowman spring from the bench to inspire a last-gasp win over Everton and also become the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history. Just a couple of hours later Manchester City were held to a draw at West Ham, leaving Arsenal nine points clear with just seven matches remaining, although City do have a game in hand and a home fixture against the Gunners still to play. Mikel Arteta's side are now 1/20 to win a first title since Arsene Wenger's Invincibles went the entire 2003/04 season unbeaten.

Arsenal trophy odds (via Sky Bet) To win the Premier League - 1/20

To win the Carabao Cup - 8/11

To win the Champions League - 5/2

To win the FA Cup - 15/8

The Gunners, who started the season at 250/1 to achieve the seemingly impossible and drifted to 1000/1 by mid-September - were cut into 33s to win the quadruple after beating Chelsea in February to reach the final of the Carabao Cup. They have since progressed to the last eight of the FA Cup, where they will travel to Championship side Southampton, and come out on the right side of the Champions League round-of-16 draw. Arsenal are 1/12 favourites to progress to the quarter-finals on Tuesday, they go into the second leg of their tie with Bayer Leverkusen tied 1-1 from the away encounter, taking them a step closer to being crowned champions of Europe for the very first time. But that will have to wait, with their focus immediately shifting to trying to win a first League Cup since 1987 when they take on City at Wembley on Sunday. Victory would also deliver a second trophy for Arteta, who has not provided silverware since winning the FA Cup in his opening campaign at The Emirates in 2020.