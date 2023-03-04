The Hammers remain two points above the relegation zone in the Premier League table , but they are still in the Europa Conference League and face AEK Larnaca in midweek.

Pressure continued to mount on David Moyes after his side were well beaten in a 4-0 thrashing at Brighton on Saturday .

“It wasn’t good. We’ve not played well today, we let ourselves down,” Moyes told the media following their most recent defeat.

“We were always coming to play a team that would have a lot of possession so we knew we’d find ourselves having to give up a bit more than we would normally do.

“We had a couple of really good chances to equalise in the first half and didn’t take them. We went in 1-0 down, it was really disappointing. We hoped we’d come out and play better in the second half and it was the opposite.

“Certainly in my second spell back (at West Ham), it would be one of the worst performances.”

Benitez open to Premier League return

Benitez has been out of work since departing the Toffees in January 2022, although he outlined his desire to return to a role in a recent media appearance.

"You need a project. I was lucky enough to manage a lot of teams and because I did that and won some trophies, I can say now ‘I don’t like this project, but I like this one,'" he told Sky Sports.

"I am fine and happy in England, in terms of the Premier League my family and everything. Sometimes you make decisions that are a risk but the reality is the Premier League is the best league in the world and I want to be around.

"You need a project that with all the experience that I and my staff have, we can use our experience to build something but the problem is the project can only be three weeks before there is pressure. So we need some time and the right project."